Checo Pérez starts fourth; Hamilton for the comeback

Lap 28/71: Red Bull stop Max Verstappen and contain Mercedes undercut. Checo Pérez takes the lead.

Lap 27/71: Mercedes stops Lewis Hamilton. They try the undercut on Verstappen.

Max Verstappen manages to keep his distance against Hamilton. The Dutchman is working hard to contain the champion’s attack.

Lap 18/71: Hamliton passes Checo in the first chicane. But then on the next line the passing answers. Then on the next lap, same maneuver but this time Lewis held position and HAMILTON IS SECOND.

Lap 17/71: Hamilton can now activate the DRS on Checo Pérez. The Mexican driver defends himself in sector two. On the straight the Mercedes is very strong.

Reboot: The first four positions are maintained.

Verstappen Perez Hamilton Bottas

Now Virtual Safety Car. Schumacher smashed the front wing and left debris everywhere.

Reboot: Verstappen and Checo keep 1-2. Hamilton follows him from third position.

SAFETY CAR, due to parts of Yuki Tsunoda’s car.

Hamilton, open lap three, fifth. They have no problem passing other cars. Recall that Lewis brings a new internal combustion engine in the Power Unit.