Checo Pérez promises to be aggressive at the Brazilian Grand Prix

The Mexican Sergio perez (Red Bull), fourth in the F1 World, which finished in that position the sprint qualifying disputed in Interlagos and will start from that position this Sunday at the Brazilian Grand Prix (from Sao Paulo this year), stated that “it was difficult to overtake Carlos Sainz today “, referring to the Spanish Ferrari, who finished third, one place ahead of him.

“It was difficult to overtake Carlos Sainz today, I thought I was going to do it quite easily, but I couldn’t get out well in the last corner and that affected my ability to overtake it, “explained ‘Checo’, born 31 years ago in Guadalajara Jalisco) and that last Sunday, when he finished third in the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack, became the first Mexican to get on the podium in the Grand Prix of his country.

“We were hoping to contain them at first (to the Ferraris), but in the end it was not like that. The main problem I had today was that Sainz I always managed to get out of the last corner well, while my tires overheated, “said the Mexican, who is fourth in the World Championship, 149.5 behind the leader, his Dutch teammate Max Verstappen, and 23 behind the Finn. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), third in the championship.

“The speed on the straights of Ferrari it was also quite strong. Tomorrow is the race that matters, there is still a lot at stake and we can take more risks than today, “said the brave driver from Guadalajara, aiming for his fourth podium in a row, after he achieved his fifteenth ‘box’ in the premier class in Mexico .

It was not the Sprint I expected, but it was important not to take too much risk! We are in an excellent position to fight for the podium tomorrow. Let’s go! #BrazilGP pic.twitter.com/yTLz6bSKu0 – Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) November 13, 2021

“I think I could have recovered that position today, but it would have meant taking too many risks, more than I would like,” he said.

“I would like to advance places in tomorrow’s race, we will press from the beginning and we will try to obtain the desired progress,” he said ‘Czech’ this saturday in the Jose Carlos Pace Racetrack.

“It will be important to get off to a good start tomorrow, and from there to work. I hope to be able to move quickly to the Ferrari (of Sainz) and have a good rhythm from the first lap,” said the Mexican from Red bull, which is only two points from Mercedes in the Constructors’ World Cup.

“We will learn from what we have done today and we will be stronger tomorrow,” he said. Sergio perez after finishing fourth in the Interlagos sprint race.

READ ALSO: Paula Badosa conquers Guadalajara with her second win in the WTA Finals