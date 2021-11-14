Checo Pérez goes for his fourth podium in a row in Brazil

Max verstappen has put Lewis hamilton against the ropes and the British reign is shaky. With four races remaining until the end of the season, Dutchman leads the drivers’ championship and leads by 21 points to his rival, and now comes a race in which the conditions of the venue can play in his favor in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, as well as for Sergio “Checo” Pérez, who will look for his fourth podium in a row.

Yes OK Verstappen will start from second position due to the failed decision to use medium tires in the sprint race held this Saturday at the Interlagos circuit, it is a Big prize in which the conditions look propitious to add his tenth win of the season, regardless of the superlative speed that can reach the Mercedes by Valtteri Bottas, who took the ‘pole position’, and from Lewis hamilton, who will start from position 10.

In the event of Sao Paulo, that this time it will not be called Big prize from Brazil due to differences of the organizers with the president of the country, Jair bolsonaro, they will play in favor of Red bull the altitude of the city, which is around 760 meters, the circuit full of curves and the increase in ambient temperature increased this Sunday. A good set of situations that Max should take advantage of.

Checo Pérez is close to the podium

In the case of Sergio Pérez, he will seek his fourth consecutive podium after finishing third in Turkey, USA and Mexico; this time he will have to start from fourth position, behind Bottas, Verstappen and Carlos Sainz, whom he could not pass despite having several opportunities.

“This Sunday, from the start, we will be more aggressive and we will try to go through those points,” said Checo in the previous one.

Hamilton, to come back

Lewis Hamilton, seven-time champion of the Formula 1, He has had a complicated weekend that will take him to start from tenth position, although he has already shown that he has the car to come back and even compete for victory. You will need to shape another historic afternoon if you want to see Verstappen even more.

Sanctioned in the sprint race for a technical failure in his DRS system That helped him to be faster and that led him to start in 20th place, the Briton was able to climb 15 positions and finish in fifth, although another sanction that he dragged since Friday for an engine change finally took him to 10th place.

“I think we have a very good rhythm. I think it’s pretty similar with Red Bull, but I’ve seen Lewis had a strong career And I’m sure tomorrow is going to get to the front at some point. It seems to me that pacing shouldn’t be a problem. Everything will depend on the start and then the strategy, “Bottas said.

Schedule and where to see the 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix