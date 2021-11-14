Checo Pérez decides not to take risks in the qualification of Brazil

Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez, fourth in the Formula 1 World Championship, which finished in that position the

sprint qualification held in Interlagos

and that will leave from that position this Sunday in the Brazilian Grand Prix, said that “it was difficult to overtake Carlos Sainz today”, referring to the Spaniard from Ferrari, who finished third, one place ahead of him.

“It was difficult to overtake Carlos Sainz today, I thought I was going to do it quite easily, but I couldn’t get out right in the last corner and that affected my ability to overtake it ”, explained ‘Checo’, born 31 years ago in Guadalajara, Jalisco and who last Sunday, when he finished third at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome, became the

first Mexican to get on the podium in a Grand Prix of his country

.

“We hoped to contain them at first (the Ferraris), but in the end it was not like that. The main problem I had today was that Sainz always managed to get out of the last corner well, while my tires were overheating, “said the Mexican, who is fourth in the World Cup, 149.5 behind the leader, his Dutch teammate. Max verstappen; and 23 from the Finnish Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), third in the championship.

“The speed on the straights of the Ferrari was also quite strong. Tomorrow is the race that matters, there is still a lot at stake and we can take more risks than today ”, said the pilot from Guadalajara, who points to his fourth podium in a row, after he achieved his fifteenth ‘drawer’ in the queen category.

Checo did not want to risk others in the classification

“I think I could have gotten that position back today, but it would have meant taking too many risks, more than I would like, “he said.

“I would like to advance positions in tomorrow’s race, we will press from the beginning and try to obtain the desired progress,” said ‘Checo’ this Saturday at the Jose Carlos Pace Autodrome.

“It will be important to have a good start tomorrow; and, from there, work. I hope I can move quickly to the Ferrari (from Sainz) and have a good pace from the first lap, ”said the Red Bull Mexican, who is just two points behind Mercedes in the Constructors’ World Cup.

“We will learn from what we have done today and we will be stronger tomorrow,” said Sergio Pérez after finishing Interlagos sprint race fourth.