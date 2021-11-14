Chávez Jr. announced his return to the ring

Julio César Chávez junior has announced through his social networks that he is preparing “calmer” for his return to the quadrilateral next December 18; he asks people for their support.

“On December 18 I’m going to fight for support. Now I’m going to prepare much better, now I’m calmer,” he commented.

At the moment it is unknown which rival will face the boxer Mexican.

It was through his Instagram stories that Chavez Jr. chose to make the announcement of his return to boxing. That same space has been used to send different types of messages to his followers.

“I cared about everyone and nobody cared about me. Now I care about myself and I don’t care about anyone,” he published

In recent years, July has been involved in different controversial, to which he assures: “That is why I did not paint my hair, I no longer do tik toks, or anything, because they say you are crazy and they take advantage of that,” he mentioned.

“Many of the times what you show here is the opposite, so if you want to show that you are very good it is because maybe you are not that good,” he added.

“As I did not care what they thought, because I consider myself a person. Well, I did and that is why maybe it gave a different image or thought differently,” he continued.

