Carmen Salinas’s daughter was finally able to visit her in intensive care

After several hours without being able to be near his mother, Maria Eugenia Plascencia confirmed that he was finally able to enter to see Carmen Salinas placeholder image and attest to your current state of health.

“I went in to see my mommy, for me, she is asleep, I started talking to her, well, close to her ear, to tell her that all of you, my family and her colleagues were asking for her, that there was a mass, because in the moment I was with my mother there was a mass that they made for my mother, I told her that we were all praying for her, ”he commented in front of various media.

On the other hand, Plascencia indicated that she was involved in the actress who gave life to “La Corcholata” and “Doña Cuquita” has mild brain activity, as her vital signs continue to function.

“He is still in the same delicate state and what can I tell you. I started talking to her because I know she listens to me and I don’t know if they were reactions or I imagined them but she moved her little feet and told her in her ear that the family and her colleagues love her: ‘Mommy, we love you, we love you, for Please give it a try, ‘”he commented.

Who covers Carmen Salinas’ medical expenses?

Regarding the payment of medical expenses, the family of Carmen Salinas placeholder image has asked not to trust people who ask for donations, since they are not collecting.

Gustavo Briones, Salinas’ nephew, said that the National Association of Actors (ANDA) is aware of these payments.

“ANDA are supporting us, because she (Carmen Salinas) is for life, there are expenses that she is supporting us,” she said in an interview with various media.

