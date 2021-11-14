Carmen Salinas and her most memorable roles during her acting career | Shows

During the early hours of November 11, Carmen Salinas Lozano was hospitalized in an emergency after suffering an unexpected stroke. Since then, the artist has been in intensive care and in a coma.

Carmen Salinas is one of the most recognized and prominent actresses among the Mexican and Latin American public for the great variety of roles that she has played throughout her artistic career. She started in the 1950s as an impersonator and later worked as an actress. In addition to working as iconic television figures, she has worked as a producer and politician.

Below we review the most prominent roles of the multifaceted actress, who led her to fame until she became one of the benchmarks of cinema in Mexico.

Beauties at night (1975)

This film was directed by Miguel Delgado and represented Salinas’ debut in ficheras cinema. Although the protagonist of the film was Sasha Montenegro, the character of ‘La Corcholata’, played by Carmen Salinas, is one of the most remembered.

In that sense, the sequel to Bellas de noche took two years to launch and ‘La Corcholata’ continued to appear on the screen.

Carmen Salinas became an icon of Mexican fictional cinema. Photo: broadcast

Maria Mercedes (1992)

In this novel, he shared credits with Thalía and played Doña Filogonia, who to date has remained in the memory of María Mercedes’ followers, broadcast on Televisa.

Mary from the Neighborhood (1996)

The versatile Carmen Salinas is also remembered for her role in the soap opera María la del barrio as Agripina, the adoptive mother of the son who gives away the character played by Thalía.

Hold Me Tight (2000)

This was another soap opera in which Salinas demonstrated his great talent on camera. In this audiovisual project she gave life to Celia Ramos between 2000 and 2001. The series had a total of 135 episodes and received several awards in various categories. Also, the song of its introduction was performed by Juan Gabriel.

Between love and hate (2002)

Carmen Salinas gave life to Doña Chelo in the soap opera premiered in 2002. The series had a total of 124 episodes and was starred by Susana González and César Évora, who played a couple who had to overcome a series of obstacles to be together.

Man on Fire (2004)

Her great popularity made her break into Hollywood with great success in 2004 when she participated in the action movie Man on Fire. In this film, Carmen Salinas worked with Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning.

Till the money do us part (2009)

This Mexican soap opera produced by Emilio Larrosa for Televisa is an adaptation of the Colombian novel Hasta que la plata nos separe. Carmen Salinas played Arcadia Alcalá and achieved a nomination for best first actress at the 2010 TVyNovelas awards.

After his brief tour of politics, Salinas returned to the world of acting and was part of the following productions.

My husband has more family (2019)

In this Mexican dramatic comedy, produced by Juan Osorio for Televisa, Salinas played Doña Crisanta Díaz.

Carmen Salinas joined the second season of the telenovela. Photo: courtesy

My fortune is to love you (2021)

Before being hospitalized in an emergency, Carmen was filming the telenovela produced by Nicandro Diaz and that it had recently been released by the Televisa signal in Mexico. The actress played Dona ‘Magos’ in this melodrama.

Regarding what will happen to the character of Carmen Salinas, Díaz has pointed out in a recent interview with Formula that for now nothing will change in the plot out of respect for the trajectory of the beloved actress.

The Mexican actress shared through her social networks how happy she was to have joined the television project. Photo: Carmen Salinas / Twitter

Carmen Salinas is a character who managed to go from the small screen to the cinema, which allowed her to participate in all disciplines of acting. For this reason, after making known his delicate state of health, his followers have sent expressions of solidarity and messages of support to his family.

In less than a month, Octavio Ocaña and Enrique Rocha, renowned Mexican actors, left this world. For this reason, movie and TV lovers hope that the country will not be in mourning again.