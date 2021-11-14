Cardi B reacts to criticism for her LGTBI scenes

Cardi B just released her Wild Slide video, but received a lot of questioning about it. And as always, she was not silent.
The criticisms are for the scenes with Normani. It is that both are seen semi-naked and very embraced and many users, and even Rolling Stone magazine, have called them queerbaiting, a term that is used to qualify as LGTBI projects of artists that are only a claim for viewers of this group exclusively for market purposes.
Uuummmm @RollingStone queer baiting? You do know we was trying to hide a whole baby bump right? Also I’m married to a man but I have express soo much about my bisexuality and my experiences wit girls .All of a sudden “queer baiting” is the new word & people use it to the ground! https://t.co/M3kn4NyJBs
– iamcardib (@iamcardib)
July 23, 2021
“Queerbaiting? You know we were trying to hide a whole pregnant belly, right? Also, of course I am married to a man, but I have spoken on several occasions about my bisexuality and my experiences with girls. Now queerbaiting is a new word and everybody uses it, “he wrote on Twitter.
“I don’t like this new term of queerbaiting. I feel that it puts pressure on artists to talk about their sexuality or experiences that they are not comfortable sharing. If one artist kisses another in a video, does it mean that they have to show videos or messages? shared text with other women? “, added angrily.