Cardi B hallucinates Anitta doing the viral challenge of her hit with Normani, ‘Wild Side’ | Music

Cardi B She has us used to being really effusive when she expresses her feelings on social media. This time it has not been for less, since it showed his reaction to seeing Anitta dancing to the rhythm of Wild side, the sensual song of the rapper that he released with Normani.

The subject in question came out just a few weeks ago and its video clip accumulates more than 30 million views. It is not at all strange that it moves through these figures, since it contains addictive dances, perfect for learning each of its steps (or at least trying it).

That is precisely what the Wild Side Challenge, the challenge that has become fashionable in the social network that is already in practically every corner of our lives: TikTok. The challenge is to move to the beat just like Normani in the music video.

There have already been many and many brave people who have launched themselves to participate. In fact, the number of times the composition has been played in said application far exceeds 15 million (with the hashtag #WildSideChallenge), a real outrage! The surprise has come because one of those people has been Anitta. Obviously, the result is amazing:

Cardi B has not been slow to react to the video of her partner from last year on the subject I like it. As we say, his answer has lived up to his usual behavior in networks: OOMMMMGGG SHE SO GOOD (OH MY GOD, IT’S SO GOOD).

The American rapper is living a very successful 2021, both personally and musically. The artist has just announce loudly that their second daughter is on the way, while enjoying the success of his hit with Normani and prepare your feat next to Lizzo.

For her part, the singer born in Rio de Janeiro has given rhythm to the summer with her collaboration with Fred de Palma (in a song in which she dares with the Italian) and with her participation in the soundtrack of Fast and Furious 9.