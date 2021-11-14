Capcom withdraws some of its games from Steam

To speak of Capcom is to speak of legends, of a company that has created wonders made of bits that served as inspiration for so many games that it would be impossible to list them quickly. While it is true that the Japanese company went through a not very bright moment, recent years have returned it to glory with the new installments of Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Ace Attorney and Megaman among other productions.

Capcom knew how to become big in arcade games, but the console market was also a fertile ground for the success of its productions that later extended to the realm of the PC, even with a delivery dedicated to this platform such as Monster Hunter Rise next year. .

Capcom in search of solutions

But not everything is rosy on PC for the company behind Street Fighter. Capcom began publishing its games on Steam way back in 2009 with games of the caliber of Lost Planet and Street Fighter 4 garnering mixed reviews, without reaching success or disaster. The games were also released on the Windows Live service and as a result of this duality there was a kind of bug on older titles that currently prevents users from installing the games on their computers via Steam.

To find the root of the problem, Capcom decided to remove certain titles from its catalog on the Valve platform until the problem is solved. The games that, at the moment, are discontinued for sale are: Lost Planet: Extreme Condition Colonies Edition, Lost Planet 2, Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City, Street Fighter 4, and Street Fighter X Tekken. As the problem is solved, you can rest assured that you will be the first to know if you follow us on this website.