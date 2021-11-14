Canada coach: ‘We have a great opportunity, Mexico is hurt’

Editorial Mediotiempo

Behind the painful loss to the United States, the Mexican team will visit this Tuesday the city of Edmonton to measure up to Canada on the Matchday 8 of the Octagonal Final of the Concacaf, a situation that the whole ‘Maple Leaf’ will seek to take advantage of to surpass Tri.

“We have a great opportunity On tuesday night. I believe that Mexico will be hurt for that result so they will arrive drawing their weapons I’m sure “, he mentioned John herdman, coach of the Canadian team after beating Costa Rica.

“We don’t scare them anymore, that’s our reality, we’re going to bring them here (to Edmonton), we have had the opportunity to adapt to this field and I think these players are eager to play that match“added the strategist.

Despite optimism, Herdman recognized that although the defeat of Tri against the United States is very recent, their pupils are very clear that in the end Mexico will not be an easy rival to beat. “They are the Concacaf champions who are now in our territory. We have to keep our feet on the ground, it is our reality, the players cannot get carried away,” he commented.

How is the Octagonal of the Concacaf going?

After seven games played by the Concacaf Playoffs heading to Qatar World Cup 2022, The United States advances like Leader of the classification with 14 points, same units that has Mexico, but with a smaller goal difference.

Third advance Canada with 13 points, followed by Panama (11 points), Costa Rica (6 points), Jamaica (6 points), The Savior (6 points) and Honduras (3 points).