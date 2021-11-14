Camila Cabello’s secret to take a “gas” in public without being discovered goes viral

The former Fifth Harmony member, Camila Cabello, has made it more than clear that he does not care about “what will they say”, especially when it comes to making content for his Tik Tok platform. His most recent feat proves it, because with his characteristic humor he advised his followers how to take a gas without being discovered in the attempt. How did the netizens react? Here we tell you.

With the song “La Guagua” by the group Elito Revé and his Charangón in the background, the singer made “lip sync” and added a text that reads: “When you have to fart in a conversation”, followed by her tip to do it. According to the trend, said “little help” should occur when there is a small pause between the verse “and I do like that” and “just like that.”

This is how Camila Cabello proceeded to show that to prevent someone from noticing when a “gas” is thrown, they usually hit the table and laugh or make as much noise as possible to try to hide the natural sound.

As expected, the clip caused an immediate stir among his followers, who did not hesitate to applaud his sense of humor and openness to joking with such natural themes, something that other artists of his stature do not dare to do.

The most recent sketch of the famous appears just a few days after she delighted her audience with a hilarious video with which he paid tribute to the Diva of the Band, Jenni Rivera. In this clip, Camila Cabello is seen with a fairly simple look, composed of a white blouse that highlighted her long, dark hair, while emulating the song that plays in the background (“Mentada de Madre” by Jenni Rivera).

“When you make a great joke and your friends don’t laugh,” wrote the singer of “Don’t go yet” to accompany the funny clip. Check it out here:

It may interest you:

Camila Cabello becomes the sensation in Tik Tok after singing a hit by Jenni Rivera

VIDEO: Camila Cabello teaches Shawn Mendes how to make traditional tortillas in Oaxaca

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes spill honey during their getaway to Oaxaca, Mexico