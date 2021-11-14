Camila Cabello announces song with Myke Towers.

Digital Millennium

After being caught by the hand of Shawn Mendes in Oaxaca, Camila Cabello announced this Tuesday her next song that will be released on October 29.

It’s about ‘Oh Na Na’ that he will perform alongside Myke Towers. The news that was released thanks to a publication on the artist’s official account quickly went viral, placing her name in the trends on social networks.

The published photo is an illustration of the song where you can anticipate that it will be a tropical rhythm. Since you can see various fruits such as watermelons and grapes while the silhouette of a woman in coastal clothing dances holding a banana.

They have been weeks of great success for the singer of Latin origin since her name has been present in different situations, from being the protagonist of the new adaptation of ‘Cindirella’ to being seen in Mexico with Shawn Mendes.

Likewise, a few days ago it was announced that Camila Cabello would be in charge of one of the live acts in the Latin Grammy where you can also enjoy the presentations of artists such as Rauw Alejandro, Christian Nodal and Rosalía.

DAG