Cameron Díaz bets on DO Penedès wines

01/13/2021 23:05 h.



Updated: 14.01.2021 12:34 h.



It’s official: Spanish wine is drunk in Hollywood! And, be careful, because a couple of them are Catalan, ecological, from the DO Penedès (Barcelona) and as if that were not enough, Cameron Diaz sells them at $ 24 a bottle. And it is that the actress from San Diego (USA) and her friend, Katherine Power, lacked a good “grape broth” that went with their healthy and sustainable lifestyle.

Avaline: a line of four clean wines

In short, a compelling reason why these two women have premiered as businesswomen in the world of wine through the launch of Avaline. A line of four clean wines -two French and two Spanish-, in its purest state, organically produced, without unnecessary additives and suitable for vegans.

Knowing the international recognition enjoyed by French and Spanish wine, during the spring of 2019, Diaz and Power they undertook their trip to the old continent with a single goal: “To create a clean wine that is full of natural goodness for those who embrace the pleasure of a lifetime and who want to relax in search of well-being,” writes Cameron.

Cameron Díaz, promoting his wines / INSTAGRAM

A xarel lo and a sparkling wine

In a visit to PenedèsThese two women fell in love with the beauty that radiated from the territory in the middle of May. The sea ​​of ​​vineyards green and its calcareous rock hills, attached to the Mediterranean, form a unique place in which a large amount of quality wines that are born from the different native grape varieties.

Good proof of this are these two DO Penedès that conquered them and that are part of Avaline. This is Xarel·lo Pairal, a white with Xarel·lo, Macabeo and Malvasia grapes produced in the Massís del Garraf by the Can Ràfols dels Baus winery; and of a sparkling With a base of Macabeo, Xarel lo and Parellada from the Raventós i Blanc winery, whose aging does not exceed 18 months.