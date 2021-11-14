Britney Spears: who’s who in the singer’s family | Parents, brothers and children | Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

Britney Spears She is one of the most beloved American singers of recent times. Her career began when she was just a child, participating in various theatrical productions. His rise to fame would do so with the Disney show “The Mickey Mouse Club”, where he shared the stage with other stars such as Justin timberlake and Christina Aguilera.

For achieving a successful career, whose highest peak was in the late 90s and early 2000s, Britney is considered the ‘Princess of pop’. Not only did it mobilize citizens from all over the world to see it in concert, but it also marked a before and after in the music industry of the time.

Despite the benefits she gained from her hard work, the performer from “Toxic” He was unable to fully enjoy them because his father maintained his legal guardianship in various aspects of his life for the past 13 years. Much is said about his family and the internal problems they handle; Next, find out who the members of the Spears clan are.

JAMIE SPEARS

Britney’s father is Jamie Spears, who before marrying the singer’s mother had a marriage with Debbie Sanders Cross. In 1976 he married Lynne bridges, who filed for divorce in 1980, however, the couple reconciled and in 1981 they had the singer.

During the 1980s, Spears formed a construction company and also opened a spa with his wife. Jamie was in rehab for alcohol problems in 2004 and four years later he had health problems that led to him being hospitalized for a ruptured colon.

LYNNE SPEARS

Lynne was married to Jamie until 2002 but they rejoined the relationship in 2010, it is said that they separated again in 2020. The singer’s mother was the owner and worker of a daycare in Louisiana.

Likewise, he co-wrote two books with Britney, these are “Heart to Heart of 2000” and “A Mother’s Gift” 2001. He also published his memoirs in “Through the Storm: A Real Story of Fame and Family in a Tabloid World”, in 2008.

Lynne entered the battle for her daughter’s guardianship in July 2020, when she asked to be involved in decisions regarding Spears’s finances. Her ex-husband stated in court documents that she had “no participation in the guardianship of her daughter until very recently.”

Britney and Lynne Spears in 1999 (Photo: Barry King WireImage / Getty Images)

BRYAN SPEARS

The older brother of the ‘Queen of pop’ was born in 1977 and specialized in kinesiology at the Southeastern Louisiana University. His main jobs were as manager of his family after Britney became famous and as a producer on several projects for his sister Jamie Lynn, including “Zoey 101”.

Bryan was married to Graciella Sanchez from 2009 to 2015, they both have a daughter named Lexie.

Brian was born on April 19, 1977 (Photo: Shutterstock)

JAMIE LYNN SPEARS

The youngest of the family was born in 1991 and became a star by obtaining the lead in the series “Zoey 101”. During the recordings of the show, she became pregnant and was away from the cameras for a while, until she launched herself as a country music singer in 2013 and began appearing on “Sweet Magnolias” in 2020.

Jamie Lynn has two children, the first was born in 2008, when she was 16 years old, with her ex-fiancé Casey aldridge. In 2014, after three years of relationship, he married Jamie watson and had her second daughter in 2018.

The popular ‘Zoey’ is the only one of the singer’s nuclear family who was not on her payroll.

Jamie Lynn Spears auditioned for “Twilight” after finishing with “Zoey 101” (Photo: Nylon)

KEVIN PRESTON FEDERLINE

Britney married the dancer in 2004 Kevin Federline, with whom she had her children Sean Preston in 2005 already Jayden federline in 2006. The couple divorced in 2007.