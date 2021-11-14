British astronomer says he found a ninth planet in the Solar System

A renowned astronomer from Great Britain, Michael Rowan-Robinson, said to have found evidence for the existence of a ninth planet in the Solar System. According to their data, the new world would be between three and five times bigger than Earth, and orbits the Sun approximately 225 times the distance from our planet.

Michael Rowan-Robinson, former president of the Royal Astronomical Society, detected his new world in historical observations made with a space telescope.

Discovery of Planet 9

The finding was made through the Infrared Astronomical Satellite (IRAS), which was launched in 1983 as the first orbiting observatory to analyze the entire night sky in the infrared region. For ten months, the mission detected more than a quarter of a million infrared sources in the sky, testing its warmth against the cold background of the sky.

Professor Rowan-Robinson, 79, at the time of finishing his doctorate in astrophysics in 2007, he decided to re-analyze the IRAS data, in order to check if there was anything undiscovered in the data. He was specifically interested in finding objects that had moved slowly between an observation. That would rule out more distant sources, such as galaxies, and also faster-moving bodies, such as comets and asteroids within our Solar System.

The specialist said that the observations are not of high quality, and that they were made in a region of the sky full of filaments of galactic gas (Photo: EFE)

The main reason for the change of position of a planetary candidate with respect to the cosmic background would be due to parallax, as the Earth orbits close to the Sun allowing IRAS to observe from a different angle.

Data from Planet 9

In this way Rowan-Robinson analyzed hundreds of sources in the data. Addressed three IRAS observations, carried out in June, July and September 1983, and that they had shifted slightly during that time.

In a research paper that detailed his search for the Planet 9, the teacher admitted that the observations are not of high quality and that they were made in a region of the sky filled with filaments of galactic gas known as cirrus clouds due to their cloudy nature.

He noted that a recent and comprehensive study of the night sky by telescopes Pan-STARRS from Hawaii did not register the object, suggesting that it is not real. Planet 9, if it really exists, is in the constellation Cepheus, far removed from the orbits of other planets.