Brazilian GP F1 2021: A monumental Hamilton takes the Brazilian GP over Verstappen

Sir Lewis Hamilton. It’s the first thing that comes to mind after the Brazilian Grand Prix is ​​over. Two penalties were not enough to stop the seven-time champion, who deals a hard blow of authority and closes the fight for the drivers’ title in the last three rounds. The RB16B couldn’t keep up with the W12 at Interlagos, so Max took second place and a serendipitous virtual safety car was the key to Bottas taking third place.

Checo Prez had another outstanding performance despite not reaching podium positions after finishing fourth, since at the last moment he took the extra point from Hamilton for the fastest lap.

A perfect start

The first round had been for Red Bull. Max and Checo launched such rockets to quickly ‘get rid’ of Bottas and get 1-2 in the first round. However, behind came a “Hamilton from another planet”, as Sergio described it after the competition. Five laps were enough for the British to get from tenth to third place (the last step climbed with the help of his teammate).

Prez had to make a colossal defense to get Max off as much as possible … but it was very difficult. At some point the cover asked the Dutch to support him with the DRS, but the idea was far-fetched. On lap 17, Hamilton left Sergio but he resumed the sub-leadership, a couple of kilometers later Lewis achieved his mission and set his sights on Verstappen.

The virtual safety car of luck for Bottas

Pit strategy arrived. After 27 laps for Hamilton to go for the undercut. Max followed and then Checo. Valtteri stayed on the track and a very fortunate virtual safety car (Lance Stroll’s fault) allowed him to overcut Checo. Despite the Mexican looking for a better rhythm, he could never return to podium positions.

The ‘apocalyptic’ battle for the top

The show focused on two men. There was no more. All the other pilots looked like shadows against Hamilton’s attempts to pass his greatest rival: Max Verstappen. Turn 48 was the first attempt that number 33 could avoid. They both even went off the track.

The definitive one was in the 59. Extraordinary movement with DRS activated on the main straight and the Bull couldn’t do much to defend you. From that moment on, Max, Horner, Marko and all the fanciers of the horns watched as Lewis left and went further.

Vibrant chapter lived in Sao Paulo. Three remain (Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi) to define this huge season the Grand Circus.

