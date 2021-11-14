Brazil F1 GP 2021: Checo Prez: “Mercedes is on another planet, we don’t know exactly what they are doing”

Tto finish in the fourth position of the Brazilian Grand Prix, Checo Prez gave his views of the race, where he highlights the work and luck he had Mercedes.

“Today luck was not on our side. We made a perfect start and in the end Hamilton was on another planet and later Bottas had the luck of the virtual safety car. We had the same rhythm as him and we couldn’t do any better. “

On whether the pit stops They were right, Sergio Prez replied.

“There wasn’t much to do, it was go undercut all the time. It was to stop as early as possible and there was nothing to do. Maybe in the second round we could do something different. “

Finally, Czech Prez I recognized the excellent condition in which the Mercedes car.

“They have incredible fastball speed (Mercedes), we don’t know exactly what they are doing, this weekend they have been on another planet and it was very difficult to fight them today. “

