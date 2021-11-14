“Bottas had the luck of the VSC” he explained after the Brazilian GP

Checo Pérez lost the position against Bottas, due to the pace of competition being stopped due to an incident at the Brazilian GP

Czech Pérez I consider that Red bull lost an important opportunity to win a double podium due to the second virtual safety car that took place in the Brazilian Grand Prix and that ended up benefiting Mercedes and specifically to Valtteri Bottas, who took the third position.

“Luck was not on our side. Perfect start, but Bottas had the luck of the virtual. We came at the same pace as him ”, explained the man from Guadalajara at the end of the race, in which he managed to get the extra point for the fastest lap. The VSC favored Bottas, because the Finn was able to make his second and last pitstop under that stopped race condition, so, while Bottas went to pit road, Checo had to go slow on the track – in normal conditions Valtteri would have started behind him. Mexican-.

Moment in which Checo Pérez overtakes Bottas for second position during the Brazilian GP. Getty

Czech Pérez recognized that Red bull He had no way to compete with Lewis Hamilton, who started from 10th place and won at Interlagos. “Hamilton was coming from another planet and was doing an undercut before them. Maybe in the second round we could do something different ”.

In the same vein, Czech Pérez noted that Mercedes could have the advantage and acknowledged that they do not know what the German team does to be better.

“There is incredible speed on the fastball. We do not know what they are doing, but they are on another planet and it was difficult to fight them today, ”said the man from Guadalajara. Hamilton this weekend had a new internal combustion engine in his Power Unit.

The next races of the Great Circus will be held in Taste and Saudi Arabia, two new tracks on the Formula 1. The urban circuit of Jeddah It is against the clock, because the facilities are not ready yet and the appointment is for the first weekend of December.

Czech Pérez adds up to 178 units, while Valtteri Bottas has 203 units. Meanwhile, the leader is Max verstappen is the leader with 332.5 points and in the second position is marching Lewis hamilton with 318.5 points.