“Bofo” Bautista exhibits “Tata” Martino and thus asks for the return of Chicharito al Tri

Adolfo Bautista He has not mincing words. The former player of the Chivas de Guadalajara nothing was saved against the bad result of the Mexican team against the United States 2-0 in the Conacaf qualifiers, that left the strategist very badly Gerardo Martino, so the former attacker posted an image on his Instagram account with a hard hint for the Argentine.

The “Bofo” became an idol of the fans of the Sacred Rebaño not only because of his great performances on the court, but also because of his frontal personality that almost never appealed to rivals, which is why he has always been a critic of players., technicians and managers, but this time the victim was the “Tata”.

It is well known by all that Martino has decided not to summon Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, emerged from the Chivas quarry for the qualifiers heading to the Qatar World Cup 2022, which has been reflected in the lack of forcefulness, especially in the most urgent matches as before Canada at the Azteca Stadium and in front of United States on Friday night, when El Tri had a lot to do with it.

The hint of Bofo against Martino

This motivated the “Bofo” to upload a photograph on the famous social network with a meme where he apparently disqualifies the performances of Raúl Jiménez, a youth squad of America and asks for the return of Chicharito and Carlos Vela, although it is more than clear that the element of Los Angeles FC has no intention of returning to be called up to the Aztec team, while Hernández Balcázar has not appeared again for more than a year.

With this publication, Bautista hinted at his disqualification for the decisions of the selector of Mexico that lost the leadership of the octagonal of the Concacaf with the disaster in the American Union and on Tuesday the Canadians will be measured again, but now as visitors, in a match that will be equally complicated where there are not many hopes for the Tricolor.

This is how Mexico is in the Octagonal