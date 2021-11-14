Body Dysmorphia: The Difficult Disorder That Affects Megan Fox and Other Stars | TV and Show

American actress Megan fox reached planetary fame in his 20s, after playing the leading role of ‘Mikaela Banes’ in the popular action tape Transformers (2007).

From then on he participated in other films of caliber, such as the sequel to the aforementioned tape, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009), and Ninja Turtles (2014).

However, along with moving up the Hollywood ladder, Fox did the same with his personal life. In 2004 she began a long-term relationship with the actor Brian Austin Green (Beverly Hills 90210), with whom he had three children and separated at the end of 2019.

Then she started a relationship with the rapper Machine Gun Kelly, with whom she recently starred on the cover of British magazine GQ.

Precisely, on that occasion the 35-year-old actress confessed that she suffers from a disorder called Body dysmorphia, which has put his life in check.

“I have many insecurities”

In one part of the article, which focuses on Fox’s relationship with Kelly, the interpreter opened up about her struggle with body dysmorphia, a disorder that deforms the body’s self-perception.

“Yes, I have body dysmorphia. I have many deep insecurities “stated the artist.

To this, he added that “We can look at someone and think: ‘That person is so beautiful. Your life must be so easy ‘. But most likely they don’t feel that way, “he said.

In this context, Megan said that as a way to cope with fame and her life has worked in her “Inner self”, doing therapy, working on their breathing, eating and healthy life.

Despite this, the dysmorphia he suffers from is a part of his life that he has always had to deal with.

What is Body Dysmorphia?

According to the Mayo Clinic, body dysmorphic disorder is a mental health disorder in which the affected person cannot stop thinking about one or more perceived flaws, “A defect that seems minor or that cannot be seen by others. But you can feel so embarrassed, intimidated and anxious that you may avoid many social situations. “

“When you have a body dysmorphic disorder, you focus intensely on your appearance and body image, repeatedly checking the mirror, washing up, or seeking reassurance, sometimes for many hours a day. Your perceived flaw and repetitive behaviors cause you significant distress and they affect your ability to function in your daily life ”, added the organization.

As a result of this condition, those affected can resort to numerous cosmetic procedures in order to “fix” their perceived defect. Although they usually feel a satisfaction or temporary reduction in your distress levelsUsually the anxiety returns and they may seek to lessen it with other ways to fix the perceived defect.

It should be noted that Fox is not the only artist who has revealed that he suffers from this condition. Lana Condor, protagonist of the saga “To all the boys …”, spoke candidly about this disorder with People magazine earlier this year and stated that sharing pictures of her in bikini on Instagram it was her “biggest fear”.

For his part Tallulah willis, daughter of actors Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, confessed on her Instagram account that she suffers from this disorder and that she used to “punish herself” for looking more like her father than her mother.

“The resemblance bothered me, since I totally believed that my ‘masculine’ face was the only reason for my lack of love … FAKE! I was / am intrinsically valuable and dignified at any stage of life, with any size and with any hairstyle (Like you) ”, she wrote on the occasion, according to the Women’s Health media.

Symptoms

Among the symptoms and signs of dysmorphic disorder are the following:

– Being extremely preoccupied with a perceived defect in appearance that others cannot see or that seems unimportant.

– Strong belief that you have a defect in your appearance that makes you ugly or deformed.

– Belief that others especially perceive your appearance in a negative way or make fun of you.

– Having behaviors aimed at fixing or hiding the perceived defect that are difficult to resist or control, such as frequently looking in the mirror, grooming or scratching the skin.

– Try to hide perceived flaws with style, makeup or clothing.

– Constantly compare your appearance with that of others.

– Frequently seek approval of your appearance by others.

– Have perfectionist tendencies.

– Search cosmetic procedures with little satisfaction.

– Avoid social situations.

According to the clinic, “concern about your appearance and excessive thoughts and repetitive behaviors they can be undesirable, difficult to control, and time consuming that can cause great anguish or problems in your social life, work, school or other areas of functioning ”.

Although the exact Causes of this condition, the truth is that it could be due to a combination of problems such as a family history of the disorder, abnormalities in the brain and negative evaluations or experiences about the body or the image of himself, they declared from May.

Treatment

Regarding the treatment, it is mainly characterized by the cognitive behavioral therapy.

In relation to therapy, it consists of the following points:

– Help you learn how negative thoughts, emotional reactions and behaviors maintain problems over time.

– Challenge automatic negative thoughts about body image and learn more flexible ways of thinking.

– Learn alternative ways to handle impulses or rituals to help reduce mirroring or seeking reassurance.

– Teach you other behaviors to improve your mental health, such as dealing with social avoidance.

“You and your therapist can discuss your goals or objectives for therapy and develop a personalized treatment plan to learn and strengthen the ability to cope with a difficult situation. The participation of family members in treatment can be especially important, particularly for adolescents ”, they declared from the clinic.

Treatment is of the utmost importance, since if not treated in time this disorder can lead to severe complications like the following:

– Major depression or other mood disorders.

– Suicidal thoughts or behaviors.

– Anxiety disorders, including social anxiety disorder (social phobia).

– Obsessive compulsive disorder.

– Eating disorders.

– Substance abuse.

– Health problems due to behaviors such as pinching the skin.

– Physical pain or risk of disfigurement due to repeated surgical interventions.

recommendations

In this context, the Mayo Clinic delivered the following recommendations to complement the treatment of this disorder:

1. Stick to your treatment plan: don’t skip therapy sessions, even if you don’t feel like going.

2. Find out about your disorder: Information about body dysmorphic disorder can empower and motivate you to stick with your treatment plan.

3. Pay attention to the warning signs: work with your doctor or therapist to identify what may trigger your symptoms. Make a plan for what to do if symptoms return. See your doctor or therapist if you notice changes in symptoms or how you feel.

4. Practice the strategies learned: At home, routinely practice the skills you learn during therapy so they become stronger habits.

5. Avoid drugs and alcohol: Alcohol and recreational drugs can make symptoms worse or interact with medications.

6. Be active: physical activity and exercise can help control many symptoms, such as depression, stress, and anxiety. Try walking, jogging, swimming, gardening, or another form of physical activity that you enjoy. However, avoid excessive exercise as a way to fix a perceived failure.