Black Adam: Pierce Brosnan says he admires a lot the way Dwayne Johnson works

Dwayne Johnson is currently one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood as well as constantly working on different projects. Beyond his work as an actor, he has also devoted much of his time to producing his own films, which ensures that he has some control over how they are developed, as well as certain important decisions in production. Although Jungle Cruise has only recently been released – 70% still have several productions on the doorstep.

One of the most desired for him is Black Adam, a film for which he has been fighting for just over ten years to make it happen, and a couple of months ago, he finally managed to start production of it. At first it was planned that the Egyptian antihero would appear in Shazam! – 88% of Zachary Levi being a character created for those comics, however, due to uncertain circumstances the producers preferred to give him his solo film and possibly join Levy’s films in the future.

Something that has given much to talk about the arrival of The Rock to the DCEU is that he is an imposing person who always makes clear what he wants and looks for a way to make his vision come true, this has been reflected above all in his interest for rescuing the Snyderverse due to wanting Henry Cavill’s Superman in an encounter with his character. This is not yet certain that it will happen, meanwhile one of the actors who recently confirmed themselves in the cast of Black adam is Pierce Brosnan.

The actor who would play the fifth version of James Bond has been enthusiastic about joining the world of superhero cinema at the hands of Johnson, and it is that during a recent interview with Haute living Brosnan confessed that he feels a deep admiration for the actor of Jumanji in the Jungle – 76% for the way he works and showing that he is a person focused on what he wants to do.

I’ve worked with Dwayne a couple of times [en este set], and has been very quiet and reserved. I do not know the man, but I have great admiration for him and what he has created for himself in life and how he behaves with the world in general. So we get down to business and that’s what you have to do.

Apparently the admiration is mutual, because when Brosnan’s arrival in production was confirmed, Dwayne was the first to announce it and welcome him through his social networks. Also False Positive actor – 91% and Mamma Mia! – 54% will play Doctor Fate – also known as Doctor Destiny -, a powerful master sorcerer who is part of the Justice Society of America, a group of superheroes who fight for truth and justice.

It is worth mentioning that the Justice Society of America will have an important place in the history of Black adam, and apparently this team is already complete because in addition to Pierce brosnan Noah Centineo has also been confirmed as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone. This film is expected to be released on July 29, 2022.