Beyoncé drops theme song for new Will Smith movie

In 2020 Beyoncé did a great job with “Black is king” for Disney +, an audiovisual album with all the mystique and essence of “The Lion King: The Gift”, the special album composed to accompany the 2019 version of “The Lion King “.

Then, during the last months of last year, he also released the single “Black Parade,” for which he won the Grammy for Best R&B Performance.

“King Richard” chronicles the forging of tennis in the era of the 90s, the greatest queens of all time, covering roughly the seven-year period the Williamses spent trying to propel Venus to stardom in the hope that Serena would bring her to life. follow closely.

“There are so many ways to tell this story“Serena Williams mentioned in the interview.”But I think telling him through my father was the best way because he had the idea. Knew how to do it“.

“It’s kind of hard for me to say, ‘Oh this movie shows me‘”says Venus, 41.”Because I am Serena. And there is no me without her, and I could never have done what I could. achieve on the court without it. It’s so symbiotic“.

The film was also intensely personal for Will Smith, 53 years old. As an actor and musician who has two actor and musician children in Jaden, 23, and Willow, 21, with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, he felt a deep connection to Richard Williams, both parents who wanted to raise dreamers and entrepreneurs.

“After my children were born, [tuve] the same feeling of trying to cultivate young and contributing human beings“Will Smith expressed.” Willow showed me the difference between how a child would be treated and how a young woman would be treated when entering the world of competition, so King Richard was a once in a lifetime moment. There was an understanding of all the different angles that I now have above 50, that I wouldn’t even have been able to conceive at 40. “