BENZEMA CAME UP AND THERE COMES MBAPPÉ: This is the table of the top historical scorers of the French National Team

Thanks to the double that he scored against Kazakhstan the night that France assured its presence at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Karim Benzema he surpassed David Trezeguet and became the fifth highest all-time scorer for the French team.

Although Olivier Giroud and Antoine Griezmann are the closest active footballers to Thierry Henry’s record, KB9 should not be ruled out, who is living the best scoring moment of his career and seems to have football to compete for several more years in the absolute elite .

Kylian Mbappé has not yet achieved a place in the TOP 10, but he has been looming at an enormous speed. If the injuries respect him and he maintains this impressive rhythm, surely, in a few years, we will see him shattering all the marks seen previously.

MORE GOALS WITH THE FRANCE TEAM – TOP 10

Thierry Henry: 51 goals in 123 games. Olivier Giroud: 46 goals in 110 games. Antoine Griezmann: 42 goals in 101 games. Michel Platini: 41 goals in 72 games. Karim Benzema: 35 goals in 93 games. David Trezeguet: 34 goals in 71 games. Zinedine Zidane: 31 goals in 108 games. Just Fontaine: 30 goals in 21 games. Jean-Pierre Papin: 30 goals in 54 games. Youri Djorkaeff: 28 goals in 82 games.

And Kylian Mbappé? He has 23 goals in 52 games. Just 22 years old.

Undefeated data. Karim Benzema registers 8 goals in his last 8 matches with the French National Team. He scored in the Euro, he scored in the UEFA Nations League semi-finals, he scored in the UEFA Nations League final and he scored in the World Cup qualifiers. Intractable.

Did you know…? In addition to the 23 annotations he has made, Kylian Mbappé has 15 assists and 2 titles with the French national team. World Champion and UEFA Nations League Champion. Craziness.