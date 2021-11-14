Benedict Cumberbatch and the monsters beyond good and evil

Cumberbatch’s parents are actors, and he learned the experience of being behind the scenes from a very young age, watching his mother, Wanda Ventham, go on stage “and stop being my mother.” He was fascinated, he said, “that people were there in the dark, listening to that narrative.”

He performed in high school, “toyed with the idea of ​​being a lawyer,” and studied drama at the University of Manchester, then performed at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. His first six months of professional life were jobless and “a bit desperate,” he said, but little by little he began to land small roles in theater, television and film.

In 2010, when the first season of SherlockCumberbatch was a busy and established actor in the UK, but he was far from an international star. Then everything changed. “The fame thing was very serious afterwards,” he said. “For a while it was what made me known and I am grateful for it. But did it take over my life? Is that what I am mainly recognized for? I think not anymore ”. (Note to devotees of SherlockCumberbatch did not rule out future appearances in the role. “We never say never about doing it again”).

Foy, who worked with Cumberbatch before he was famous in Wreckers, a small independent film, said in a phone interview that “he’s the epitome of an actor, very old-school in the sense that he’s eccentric and quirky and he dives right in. He has a passion for acting, for the craft and the process, which not all actors have.

Campion recalls that, to The power of the dog, he told the actor: “The problem is that you are as English as you can be. But we’re going to make you a 1925 American rancher. “

Cumberbatch spent months preparing before filming in New Zealand, which began in January 2020, stopped for a lockdown midway, and resumed three months later. It started with a sketch book that Campion had put together. “It gave me an idea of ​​the sensuality of the film, of the erotic nature of certain aspects of the character, of his masculinity tinged with the otherworldly gaze of a satyr,” he said.