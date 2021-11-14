Ben Roethlisberger placed on Steelers COVID-19 list

Pittsburgh’s starting quarterback will miss the game against the Lions, Mason Rudolph will start in his place

The quarterback of the Pittsburgh steelers, Ben roethlisberger, was placed in the reservation list / COVID-19 in the league and will miss Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, the team announced Saturday night.

In absence of Roethlisberger, the alternate is expected Mason Rudolph have your first start to the 2021 season.

Roethlisberger He recently said during an interview on Dan Patrick Show that is vaccinated, which means there is a chance that he will return for next Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

According to the COVID-19 protocols In the league, a vaccinated player must submit two negative tests 24 hours apart and be asymptomatic to be allowed to return. If they show symptoms, vaccinated players can return after 10 days, maximum.

Roethlisberger is the first player of the Steelers to be placed in the reservation list / COVID-19 this campaign. A year ago, Roethlisberger He was listed as a close contact for tight end Vance McDonald, who tested positive, yet the quarterback did not miss a game.

Rudolph, who is emerging to start in the place of Roethlisberger, last saw action in a game in Week 17 of the 2020 season. He also started eight games during the 2019 campaign after an elbow injury that ended the season. Roethlisberger.

In his carrer, Rudolph he has thrown 15 touchdown passes for 10 interceptions and has been sacked 16 times.

With Roethlisberger landing on the list of COVID-19, former first-round draft pick Dwayne Haskins, who signed a one-year deal with the Steelers in the off-season, it will be active for the first time this season.