Before the playoff against Monterrey, Mikel Arriola referred to Cruz Azul’s veto

Mikel Arriola spoke of the sanction that Cruz Azul suffered for the homophobic shout, which will prevent him from receiving an audience at the Azteca Stadium against Monterrey for the playoff.

Blue Cross was due at the close of the Shouts Mexico Apertura 2021: After the great victory against América in the Clásico Joven, he had a series of two consecutive defeats (the last against Pumas in an incredible way) that ruined his chances of entering the Liguilla directly.

Now, for eighth place in the general classification, he will play the repechage in front of Monterrey. The Machine will not only play against an opponent who recently eliminated him in the Concachampions and who has one of the best squads of the Liga MX, but you will not be able to count on your audience in the Aztec stadium.

Due to the discriminatory cry against León for the last time, Los Cementeros were sanctioned with a punishment match without their audience. Despite the fact that the regulation allowed them to make a change of venue so as not to lose the income from the box office and receive the heat of their baton, the directive decided not to make use of the option to punish the undisciplined.

Along these lines, Mikel Arriola, president of the league, referred to the actions of the fans with a strong message in dialogue with W Deportes: “The SSP authorities counted the people and the number was obtained, with information from them. I hope that instead of sanctioning, this changes and people understand. “

Repechage

For having finished in a better place in the standings, Santos Laguna and Toluca earned the right to decide the day and time slot in which they will play their respective commitments. By decanting your choices, Cruz Azul would play its duel on the night of Sunday, November 21.