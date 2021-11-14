Baxter has within its mission the care of physical and emotional health

Baxter has more than 3,500 employees in Mexico and a presence in 90 countries.

The pharmaceutical company has a clear focus on people’s health and safety.

Baxter earned the Wellbeing Factor award for caring for the well-being of its employees.

The Covid-19 pandemic put all companies in the world to the test, and there have been very few that have managed to grow and improve throughout these months thanks to the comprehensive work they have developed since its inception. This is the case with Baxter.

The company’s secret to promoting the well-being of its employees has been to project and make the values ​​and mission of the transnational company feel as their own to each of the people, says Eduardo Manrique, director of Human Resources for Baxter Mexico and Central America.

The transnational pharmaceutical company, which has been in the world market for more than 90 years and has been in Mexico for 75 years, obtained the Wellbeing Factor distinction for its practices to promote physical and mental well-being among its employees.

Baxter is one of the 24 companies that obtained the Wellbeing Factor 2021 wellness badge, prepared by the Institute of Wellbeing and Happiness Sciences in collaboration with Business Insider Mexico.

“We have more than 3,500 employees in Mexico and we have a slogan that we did with the pandemic: Heroes saving livesTherefore, our mission, to save and sustain lives, reflects having a very clear focus on the health and safety and well-being of our employees ”, Manrique details.

In recent years, the pharmaceutical company has positioned itself as one of the best places to work, which has had an impact on its staff and, consequently, on the growth of the company.

“To make Baxter the best place to work, it first has to come from the global corporate mission and there are four key objectives that Baxter has, one of them is to be the best place to work (…) because an organization as it has the right talent in the right position, business results are going to benefit, says the manager.

Being a great place to work is based on four axes, the first being Be Well, an initiative that favors people’s emotional and physical health; the second is psychological care and we do it through a company that gives us a consultancy specialized in psychological care, he adds.

The third is healthy habits, with sessions of physical health and physical therapy at home.

The fourth is comprehensive well-being, aimed at informative sessions that provide tools for stress reduction management through techniques such as yoga, work at home, music therapy ”, he reported.

Baxter promotes digital and remote work

With more than 50,000 employees worldwide and operations in more than 90 countries on all continents, Baxter has promoted digital and remote work, mainly because it has been concerned and busy training its employees and expanding their knowledge in different areas.

“We want our employees to develop as professionals and as human beings because it is through them that we generate career experiences that allow us to build the future and support organizations.

For this reason, the company developed a program called Smart Development, which includes initiatives focused on generating spaces for connection with employees.

Baxter has a strategic development reference framework that they know and identify as 70-20-10: 70 percent are experiences, 20 is connection, and 10 is a specific academic update that we have to reinforce on certain topics, in such a way that have a development not only professional, but personal and that allows them to build a career plan.

Baxter currently has three production plants, one in Tijuana, Baja California, another in Atlacomulco, State of Mexico, and in Cuernavaca, Morelos, as well as a distribution center in Tultitlan that supplies to the United States, all of Mexico and Central America.

Baxter seeks gender equity

Throughout this process, gender equality has been essential to achieve the company’s objectives, since practically half of its members are made up of women..

We were certified, because we have “a solid drive and strategy to position women in leadership roles,” she says. Between 45% and 48% are women throughout the company; in positions at the managerial level the ratio is 50% -50%, he details.

Baxter also participated for the first time in the Global Inclusion Index, with other Baxter countries such as China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom and Mexico, and obtained certification in May, giving him the opportunity to share what the company does in matter of inclusive cultures and responsibility in diversity and inclusion issues.

Eduardo Manrique, with 24 years of experience in the organization, is clear that people are a priority for the company, since it is they and their training that contribute to it being considered one of the best transnational companies in the pharmaceutical industry.

“All these initiatives and achievements that we have obtained and that I have talked to you about is a fundamental and aspirational part that drives us to continue fulfilling our mission of saving and sustaining lives for our patients,” he concludes.

