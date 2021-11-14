Batman Inicia turns 16 and fans celebrate it on social networks

Today marks 16 years since the premiere of Batman Begins – 84%, the film that kicked off The Dark Knight trilogy, directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Christian Bale. After so long, the saga is not only remembered as one of the best Batman trilogies, but as one of the best in the history of superhero movies.

Batman starts premiered on June 15, 2005, nearly a decade since the last Bat Man movie, Batman & Robin – 11%, but Nolan’s vision, much darker and more realistic, gave new life to the DC Comics superhero franchise and also to the superhero subgenre, which at that time had as its best exponents the Spider-Man and X sagas -Men.

The first installment in Nolan’s trilogy is, so far, the best Batman origin story in film. For both the protagonist and his villains, Batman starts It is remembered with nostalgia and affection by the fans on this 16th anniversary, in which all the good that the filmmaker contributed is remembered.

Three years after Batman starts, was released the film that is considered by many to be the best of the trilogy and one of the best in superhero cinema, Batman: The Dark Knight – 94%, but that’s another story, today we remember the one that started it all 16 years ago (via MovieWeb):

Portraying Gotham brilliantly as an immoral city filled with rats and corrupt officials, this movie sets up the Trilogy on a Boosting Note. It explores a Philosophical side of Bruce Wayne, where he battles choosing sides, be it a man out for revenge of his parents, or a vigilante pic.twitter.com/BzNUdSXzEf – Madhav (@Madhavvvvvvv) June 15, 2021

Batman Begins was released 16 years ago today. This gave us the best live action Batman ever, and led to the greatest superhero movie ever, The Dark Knight pic.twitter.com/EipcidqjnK – Sobervated Conor 🥃 (Fan of Conor McGregor) (@SobervatedConor) June 15, 2021

One of the greatest origin stories of all time..the beginning of a revolutionary Superhero Trilogy# 16YearsOfBatmanBegins #DCWorldTelugu pic.twitter.com/vuhkpWBGKH – DC World Telugu (@DCWorldTelugu) June 15, 2021

i can’t believe batman begins came out sixteen years ago. i saw it with my cousin & she thought christian bale was rly handsome but i was all aboard the cillian murphy train & NEVER LOOKED BACK pic.twitter.com/zdwSOglPP0 – amanda (@jungsoo) June 15, 2021

Finding out Batman begins is 16 years old just made me feel one step closer to death. Damn age doin me dirty…. – Night Of The Living Kreg (@kregermeister) June 15, 2021

What is the best Batman solo film and why is it Batman Begins? Happy 16th anniversary to Batman Begins. Still the fucking GOAT. pic.twitter.com/uabWeHpZ1d – Yoko Higuchi (@ resistance0101) June 15, 2021

My #Batmanbegins ticket stub from 16 years ago .. pic.twitter.com/nGIUNZt5kR – Cool Comic Art (@CoolComicArt) June 15, 2021

BATMAN BEGINS was and remains a huge film for me. As I’ve noted before, it was thanks to BATMAN BEGINS that I got back into regularly buying comics, and by extension, eventually got into writing comics. So, you could say this film shaped the course of my life. https://t.co/qxuQCwiHAx – John Lees TB Redshirt Hall 88 (@ johnlees927) June 15, 2021

Batman begins coming out 16 years ago is wild brazy to me – Blex (@BarterBlex) June 15, 2021

Batman Begins was such a cool shift into a new vision for Batman. I was such a big Bale fan before the release of the film, as well as a fan of Nolan’s, so the hype was real. It was great to see WB take Batman seriously again. https://t.co/PsDFc4rQoe – rocky ford sings the blues (@rockthebear) June 15, 2021

