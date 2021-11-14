Avoid fraud in your online purchases with these tips

The Good End 2021 It is one of the most anticipated times of the year due to the large number of offers and discounts that exist. However, it also becomes the perfect opportunity for apocryphal pages to comment fraud.

For this reason, the Citizen Council for Security and Justice of the CDMX urged citizens to make online purchases wisely in order to avoid being victims of fraud when making online purchases.

According to data from the agency, during the period January-October 2021, reports of fraud in shopping or online sales, compared to the same period in 2020.

Salvador Guerrero Chiprés, president of the organization, explained that during Good End 2021, which will be held until November 16, there may be pages of unrecognized companies or with a bad reputation that through products offered at low prices will try to hook victims.

For this reason, he indicated that “fraud is a crime that is fought with intelligence, so it is essential to make purchases with measure, reasoned and corroborated in the veracity of the offers, that allow us a safe Good End that gives continuity to the economic reactivation from the country”.

How to avoid being a victim of fraud on Good End 2021?

The Citizen Council detailed that more than half of the cases reported for fraud in the online shopping They are for electronic devices or appliances, clothing or accessories, furniture and toys.

Likewise, in 40 percent of the reports, fraud is usually less than 10,000 pesos.

Among the tips to avoid being a victim of fraud during Good End 2021, one of the best tricks is to check that in the search engine, the stores have an “S” after the http: // and a padlock which indicates that the site It is safe.

Another effective trick to detect apocryphal pages is to make sure that the website does not have pixelated images or strange logos.

Remember that if you need any legal advice, the agency made available to users of digital commerce the Security Line and Trust Chat 55 5533 5533 that works every day, 24 hours a day.