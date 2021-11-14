Attention! In Mexico the playoffs are in danger

Due to the fact that the most important appointment at the national team level, the Liga MX will have to reorganize its calendar and there could be great news.

A 2022 very difficult to solve for suspenders in the world, this will be generated by the realization of the world Cup from Qatar will lead to MX League to check if it will hold the round of Repechage when a year of a lot of activity comes, he anticipated Mikel Arriola, president of that body.

Due to the high temperatures that are usually given at the next headquarters of the World, It was agreed that the November 21 to the 18 of December, period in which the heat decreases, which will force the large suspenders of world football to adjust their calendars, something that requires a deep analysis in Mexico.

“We still don’t know (if there will be Repechage or not), we have to review the results of this season. It does not necessarily influence whether you remove or put Repechage to finish earlier, but it will undoubtedly be a subject that we are going to study “explained Arriola to Fox Sports.

He anticipated that in the first fortnight December, the draft calendar will be presented to the owners of the clubs, for which they are already in the working stage. “We will most likely finish the second half of the year earlier, so that the national teams will have their pre-World Cup process assured.”