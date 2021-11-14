Ashton Kutcher surprises Mila Kunis with another man at midnight and tells everything. | Instagram special

Ashton Kutcher surprises his wife Mila Kunis with another man at midnight and tells everything in a television interview where it made her blush, because several couples in the world are going through the same thing and the truth is not so bad.

Although Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are about to be married for six years and have formed a beautiful family with their two children, they are still one of the most beloved couples in entertainment, particularly because it is one of those romances that crossed the screen .

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis they met on the set of the comedy show “That 70’s show“And although they both had other partners, meeting again later in another stage of their life made love inevitable.

Soon we will be able to see them in one of the famous commercials that will be broadcast during the Super Bowl by Cheetos and precisely, to promote their new project, was that the couple of actors, Ashton Kutcher Mila Kunis gave a series of interviews, where among other things, they revealed that there was a third party in their marriage: the Duke of Hastings, protagonist of Bridgerton.

Mila Kunis gets carried away by fantasy and Ashton Kutcher claims her

In one of his few public appearances, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis They chatted with the hosts of the morning show Today to talk about their commercial with Cheetos and also, they talked about how they have lived the pandemic, since the couple usually lead their family life with a low profile and take care that their children’s faces do not leak to the media.

Among the anecdotes, he highlighted that Ashton Kutcher balconied his wife Mila Kunis and his obsession with the trendy television show, Bridgerton. The actress pointed out that she had recently been stung by the series and that around midnight, her husband woke up during the fifth episode, one of those with the hottest scenes.

I woke up, I thought someone else was in bed, and I asked if they were watching an adult movie, ”Ashton Kutcher said with a laugh.

Although Mila Kunis She blushed, did not let them make her look bad and the presenters supported her, since thousands of women in particular have made Bridgerton Netflix’s most successful series to date for its blend of love, intrigue and passion. Now the question is whether Mila Kunis will convince Ashton Kutcher whether or not to watch the series with her.

With this peculiar anecdote of the third party in the relationship, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher make it clear that despite the fame and glamor, they are as normal as any other pair of lovers.

