As a legend! Rossi says goodbye to MotoGP after 26 seasons – El Financiero

Honored by the fans, his rivals, other athletes and celebrities, Valentino rossi put an end to an illustrious career of more than decades by finishing 10th in the last race of MotoGP of the season in Spain.

Francesco Bagnaiae, the winner in the circuit Cheste, and the other competitors, escorted Rossi at the end of the race and until he stopped in front of the stands to greet the fans.

Members of the other teams waited in the pitlane to pay tribute to the 42-year-old Italian after he completed a farewell lap on the track.

A fortune to have been able to witness his best days in @motogp, to get excited watching his races live, to have seen him on the track. It is responsible for many of us getting hooked on the sport. Your Majesty, Valentino Rossi. #GrazieVale pic.twitter.com/ljjOLtwv1g – Diego Mejia (@diegofmejia) November 14, 2021

“The only important thing today was to give Vale a gift,” said his compatriot Bagnaia, who raced a helmet with the number 46 of Rossi. “I want to dedicate this career to Vale and thank him for everything he has done for us.”

Various greeting messages to Rossi were exhibited during the broadcast of the race, including the actors Tom cruise and Keanu reeves, in addition to sports lights such as Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Lewis hamilton, Gianluigi Buffon and Andrea Pirlo.

Ronaldo, the retired Brazilian soccer star, was in charge of waving the checkered flag at the end of the race.

Rossi he had advanced his intention to retire at the end of this season.

Total, Rossi he won nine world championships. He won his seven titles in the top category of motorcycling between the 2001-05 and 2008-09 seasons.

Sunday’s was his 372nd race in MotoGP, accumulating 89 victories and 199 podiums.

The French Fabio Quartararo had previously secured the championship of MotoGP this year.