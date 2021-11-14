Aryna Sabalenka Finally Wins at the WTA Finals; Swiatek is eliminated

Aryna Sabalenka suffered, but supported by the Mexican public, she achieved her first triumph in the WTA Finals in Guadalajara about Iga Swiatek. The Belarusian came back from 6-2 in the first set, to later win 6-2 and 7-5.

The tennis players knowing that with a defeat they said goodbye to the contest, they did not miss the opportunity to deliver everything until the last second.

The first set the young woman Iga Swiatek It surprised those present by beating the Belarusian 6-2, which occupies the number two place in the ranking.

See yourself down on the board and be at 10 thousand 519 kilometers from her native country made Aryna Sabalenka ask for the support of the people of Guadalajara, who responded by applauding her name.

She reciprocated their support in the second set by beating the young Polish woman 6-2.

The moment of truth arrived, his continuity in the tournament depended on the last set and although for a moment Iga beat it 5-4 in his favor, Aryna showed why she is named ‘La Guerrera de la’Hard Court ‘ and managed to recover and put the board 7-5.

