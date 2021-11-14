Ariana Grande confesses that she went to therapy because of the Voice

Then, while considering his answer, he blurted out: “I don’t want to get too emotional, but I absolutely adore them both. They are both consistently phenomenal and there is nothing that ever needs to be corrected. Every time we hit it, it came out incredibly perfect. “. What happened in the end? Ariana chose to save Rae.

To everyone’s surprise, before DeNapoli left the stage, Grande pressed the button and chose to save her so she could also return for next week’s episode.

He also admitted that he broke the show’s rules

Ariana Grande was accused of breaking the rules of the contract she has signed with “The Voice”, the American version of “La Voz”.

One of the things that is claimed is that Grande was “obsessed” with the contestants because she supposedly does not stop sending them messages through the networks.

The musical talent coach who shares with John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton admitted that she is very excited about her young aspiring stars and that has caused her to break the rules of her contract, which say that she should not have any contact with them.

“I am obsessed with my team. They are amazing and very kind. I adore them.”, he assured, to later admit his mistake. “I have broken all the rules that are in my contract. I send them private messages on Instagram,” he said on the Kelly Clarkson program.