Are you going back to Cruz Azul? Pablo Ceppelini and his magnificent present in Peñarol

Pablo Ceppelini has a magnificent moment in Peñarol and is ready for a second chance at Cruz Azul. Will you have it?

Blue Cross He became champion of Guard1anes 2021 and thus broke a streak of more than 23 years without titles of Liga MX. Despite taking off perhaps the heaviest backpack of pressure in all of Aztec football, he did not have a good regular phase in this tournament. Now you must dispute the reclassification to enter the League.

The reinforcements that it brought in this market did not fulfill an outstanding performance, while other guarantees, such as Jonathan Rodríguez, lowered their level. Consequently, La Maquina was very far from starring in the Grita México Apertura 2021 and, beyond what may happen in the Fiesta Grande, it is a pending debt in the next contest.

Although it is not yet time to think about new reinforcements, Los Cementeros will be able to count on Pablo Ceppelini for the next tournament. Unlike the capital’s team, where he did not have too many opportunities (he accumulated less than 300 minutes), in Peñarol is giving what to talk about.

In 37 games, the attacker scored seven goals, distributed three assists and earned a place in the lead of the Uruguayan team. Despite the fact that with Cabecita and Santiago Giménez his place seems to be occupied, will they give him a new opportunity now that he must return from his loan?