Apple will pay nearly $ 30 million to its employees in California to make up for the time spent registering their bags

In 2013, employees alleged that the electronic giant violated California state law by not paying them for the time it took to search their belongings after the shift, which sometimes lasted 45 minutes.

Apple has agreed to pay $ 29.9 million to settle a class action lawsuit by its store employees for the time outside of business hours they had to wait for their bags to be checked at the end of their shift, Bloomberg reported.

The lawyers of 14,683 Apple Store workers asked a federal judge this Friday to approve the agreement, which has been reached after a eight year legal battle. In 2013, employees sued Apple, alleging that the electronics giant violated California law by not paying them for the time it took to check their bags, which sometimes lasted. 45 minutes.

At the time, Apple appealed, claiming the records were necessary to make sure workers weren’t hiding stolen devices in their bags. In 2015, a judge granted the company’s lawsuit and dismissed the employees’. However, last year the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals took up the case and ruled that Apple would have to pay its workers for lost hours.

Following the company’s decision to compensate for ‘overtime’, each of the workers at 52 Apple stores in the state of California will receive $ 1,286. Regarding the check-in policy, Apple stated that suspended the registration process in December 2015.