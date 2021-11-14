Apparently a teacher played Forza Horizon 5 in his class to teach math

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

Without a doubt, teaching is an art; Not only do you need to keep students interested, but you also need to be able to explain complex topics in a way that is easy to understand. While some teachers honestly don’t go the distance and their teaching methods leave much to be desired, others deserve applause for their ingenuity and originality in teaching their subjects.

What happens is that the user Rj_TBNR published this week an image on reddit where we can see that in his classroom there is a large screen. The really interesting thing is that his teacher is playing Forza Horizon 5, something that at first glance does not make sense.

However, it seems that the teacher used the excellent Playground Games video game to explain some concepts of the precalculus course. Of course, we really cannot know if the above is true or if only the teacher decided to play to spend time in the company of his students.

Either way, the comment section of the reddit post saw a ton of users dying of envy, which we can fully understand. After all, it is really rare to see a precalculus teacher play in front of the entire class.

Finally, users joked in the comments and began to share multiple math problems that had to do with cars and speeds. In the end, the teacher got a lot of people on the internet to exercise their brains a bit.

But tell us, what do you think of this curious situation? Let us read you in the comments.

Forza Horizon 5 available now for Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and PC. You will find more information about this successful driving title if you click here.

