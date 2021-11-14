Another bombshell from Xavi? Iniesta assures that he would like to return to Barca

Before the crisis what does he live FC Barcelona, it seems that all the ‘old guard’ are ready to come back to help themWell, it came first Xavi as DT, later the return of Dani Alves and now they talk about what Andrés Iniesta would return to wear the shirt of the Culés.

Some years ago, thousands of fans worldwide they witnessed the great duo formed by Xavi and Iniesta at midfield, as they were considered the best in the world; now they would live a new stage together although one of them would be on the bench.

When would Iniesta return to Barcelona?

According to an interview he had with ‘El Matí de Catalunya Radio’, Iniesta left open the possibility of returning to Barcelona in 2022, because at the moment he is concentrated and happy to be with him Vissel Kobe from Japan, but help the team out of its slump, it is something that excites him.

“I don’t know what will happen in the future, but I would love to return to Barcelona at some point in my life, although I do not know in what facet. Go back to Barça, to your house, to be able to continue helping. It may be soon, I don’t know what will happen next year, but we will see ”, informed Iniesta.

19 years since the debut with him @FC Barcelona. Great memory of that day and many emotions when reviewing all those first moments. ???????? バ ル サ で デ ビ ュ ー し て か ら 19 年。 今 で も 素 敵 な 思 い 出 で す。 こ の よ う な 最初 の 瞬間 を 振 り 返 る と き 、 様 々 な 感情 が て? 様 々 な 感情 が て?? 々 な 感情 上 て? ?? pic.twitter.com/W9yeIqz4Ev – Andrés Iniesta (@ andresiniesta8) October 29, 2021

Despite the fact that all Barcelona fans would like to see him again at the Camp Nou As a player, Iniesta assures that I could follow in Xavi’s footsteps and become DT, although he does not know if he could exercise it. In the same way, he left on the air the possibility of returning to the club but in a different position.

“I would like to get my coach license but I don’t know if it would exercise. I like to think about the present, play soccer and we’ll see in the future. It feels bad to see Barça like this, from another more distant view, if things don’t go well, it’s not pleasant because you see colleagues who suffer. When something you want suffers, it hurts you”, Declared Iniesta.

Andrés Iniesta played for 18 years at Barcelona, passing through the lower ones, and became a legend of the institution. He won practically everything was a key piece in many moments and despite the fact that today he is 37 years old, still could contribute to the club’s midfield.