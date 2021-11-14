Anne Hathaway shows her most dazzling looks on the red carpet

Like your career in Hollywood, the list of looks red carpet Anne Hathaway is full of hits. And judging from her latest Instagram post, we may not have to wait too long for her next outfit from red carpet.

The actress, Anne Hathaway, who turns 39 today, just finished filming ‘Armageddon Time’ —A period drama inspired by the childhood of writer-director, James Gray, in Queens, New York — and shared a selfie with his 21 million Instagram followers to kick off the celebrations. The star, who is part of an all-star cast that includes Robert DeNiro and Cate Blanchett, said of her time on set: ‘What a gem of experience; I am very grateful to everyone involved. ‘

Although face-to-face premieres have returned stronger than ever, during confinement, Anne Hathaway became a kind of professional Red carpet virtual. In October 2020, the actress from ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ posed in a glamorous crimson dress Ralph & Russo on the roof of Harrods, while celebrating the premiere of his movie, ‘The Witches’. And during the romantic comedy promotion, ‘Locked Down’, Hathaway from a distance wore a trio of gowns in gold lamé, sequins and metallic Azzaro, Versace and Vivienne westwood, respectively.

Today, on his birthday, we review the best fashion moments of Anne Hathaway on the Red carpet.

This article was originally published in British Vogue. vogue.co.uk