AMLO at the UN, Carmen Salinas and Britney Spears, in the memes of the week

The main news of the week ranged from international politics to Mexican entertainment. The participation of Andrés Manuel López Obrador on the UN and the actress’s stroke Carmen Salinas placeholder image They are one of the topics most commented on by users of social networks.

Santiago Nieto and his resignation from the Financial Intelligence Unit, Lozoya’s reparation agreement, the end of the guardianship over Britney Spears they were also topics that were approached with a sense of humor through memes.

AMLO at the UN

On his second trip abroad – the first was to meet with then-President Donald Trump in 2020 – Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador made an express visit to the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York.

During his stay of less than 24 hours, AMLO spoke before the Security Council about the fight against corruption to curb economic inequality in the world and about his “Fraternity” project, which will consist of collecting voluntary donations from companies and the richest people. around the world to distribute them in “electronic purses” to people living in poverty. He also called for greater protection for immigrants.

The President’s participation caused multiple reactions, such as that of the director for the Americas of Human Rights Watch (HRW), José Miguel Vivanco, who asked him to also commit to protecting the rights of immigrants in Mexican territory.

“President López Obrador is right to ask the President of the United States to end the abuses of Mexicans in the US. He must do the same at home (Mexico),” the HRW representative wrote on Twitter.

On the outskirts of the UN headquarters, two groups of Mexicans also gathered: one of supporters who went to demonstrate their support for AMLO, while another protested the unresolved case of the collapse of Line 12 of the Metro.

The conflicting opinions continued throughout the week, both nationally and internationally: on the one hand, Patricia Armendáriz, a deputy from Morena, proposed to nominate López Obrador for the Nobel Peace Prize; while in France, the controversial weekly Charlie Hebdo satirized the president’s participation with a comic.

Lozoya reparation agreement

Emilio Lozoya, former director of Pemex, offered 5 million dollars as a reparation agreement for the case of the sale of the Agronitrogenados plant, an amount that seemed laughable both to the authorities and to the public opinion. The proposal was rejected by AMLO.

“How much is it? Five million, no, no, no, I’m talking about 200 million dollars in the case of Pemex, demanding that they return that money, that the money be recovered, it was the business they did between all those of the Pact for Mexico, Pact against Mexico ”, declared the President in his morning conference on November 12.

“The people get tired of so much fucking transactions,” he added.

The Secretary of Governance Adán Augusto López Hernández rejected that the Presidency of the Republic has a reparatory agreement with Emilio Lozoya.

After luxurious wedding, Santiago Nieto resigns from the FIU

Santiago Nieto He resigned from his post as head of the Financial Intelligence Unit. The resignation comes after President López Obrador criticized in his morning conference Nieto’s wedding with electoral councilor Carla Humprey, which took place in Antigua, Guatemala.

“Silence, reflection and patience. First personal and family decisions and then political decisions ”, declared Nieto on social networks after giving the announcement.

AMLO described Nieto’s decision to resign as a good one and even commented that he does not rule out the possibility of reinstating him back to his team, although he did clarify that “a while” must pass for that to happen.

Pablo Gómez, an economist at UNAM, is the one who comes to occupy the ownership of the FIU.

Fans dedicate memes to Carmen Salinas, who is in serious health

The actress, producer and former MP Carmen Salinas placeholder image He has been in a coma for three days after suffering a stroke on November 11.

So far there has been no evolution in his health, according to the information reported by relatives of Salinas, who is being treated by a military neurosurgeon.

Fans have shown support for “Carmelita” Salinas through memes.

Britney Spears is free

The guardianship that controlled the life and career of the American singer for 13 years Britney Spears It came to an end, a judge in Los Angeles decided this Friday.

Judge Penny ruled in favor of ending the court settlement without conducting a psychological evaluation, arguing that “this was a voluntary guardianship”, and “all parties agree.”

“The court understands and determines that the personal and estate guardianship of Britney Jean Spears is no longer necessary,” it decided.

The battle lasted five months in court because the singer regained control of her life.

Fans, who played a pivotal role in the case by creating the hashtag #FreeBritney and creating pressure, celebrated both outside of court and on social media.

