America rescued a last-minute tie against Tigres

The Aztec stadium It was the stage where the Eagles they halted the plummet and ended the negative streak. Female America rescued the home point (1-1) against the leader of the competition with a last minute score of Karen moon, former player of Tigers.

However, the leader remains undefeated, Female Tigers came out with the point of Colossus of Sanra Úrsula before a America that he only had gas to fight you for you during the first half.

However, adding points again for the Liguilla can serve as motivation for the azulcrema team that seemed not to take advantage of their local status, but Luna enforced that traditional motto that says ‘so that the wedge tightens’ and saved the team from the third stumbling block that would have meant condemnation in his desire to finish within the four spots.

Maria Sanchez was the author of the feline annotation that meant the 450th goal in the history of Female Tigers. The university attacker removed her mark with a movement and waited for her partner to touch the ball in a diagon to push it to the bottom of the nets.

And already when time was up, in the last breaths of the game, Karen He anticipated his mark on a corner kick to send the ball into the nets and explode the Aztec that for that moment threw the sensation of defeat.

