Amazon Prime Video’s Nine Perfect Strangers: Nicole Kidman and the Others Shine in a Thriller You Shouldn’t Take Too Seriously

Nine Perfect Strangersby Amazon Prime Video, has been released with a last minute challenge: leave the bar high after The White Lotus, the series with which he has certain elements in common (strangers on “vacations” and a mystery in between) has fallen in love with critics and has become a small summer phenomenon on HBO.

In favor of Amazon there are two differences that are both tricks: its target audience does not have to be the same as The White Lotus (which focuses more on the characters than on the plot, which for some viewers is less accessible) and bets from the beginning on an enigma that should not be taken very seriously either. Nine Perfect Strangers is also ascribed to a successful trend in recent years, that of adaptations of novels with great acting stars, sometimes with intrigue in the middle and in the center the female protagonism in grayscale.

Nicole Kidman is the flagship of this fiction with a not inconsiderable cast apart from her: Melissa McCarthy (My best friend’s Wedding) is the queen of Show with permission from the Australian, and Bobby Cannavale (Mr. Robot), Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast), Samara Weaving (Wedding night) …

Understand the proposal of Nine Perfect Strangers It is easier if we tell you that behind her is David E. Kelley, creator of The Big Little Lies and The Undoing, from HBO, and long before that from Ally mcbeal, Lawyer, Los Angeles law… Nicole Kidman has become, as we said, a benchmark for this type of series, and on Amazon Prime Video she is also a producer, along with Melissa McCarty. The formula is more rounded when we add that this Hulu series, in Spain thanks to Amazon Prime Video, is based on the homonymous book by Lianne moriarty, author of Big Little Lies.

Nine Perfect Strangers, on Amazon Prime Video

But what is it exactly Nine Perfect Strangers? This story revolves around nine strangers who coincide in Tranquilium, a renowned spiritual resort about which, however, very little is known, because it is oblivious to social networks and has a secretive policy. What is known about him is that he helps many people to achieve discovery and happiness, and that he is directed by the enigmatic Masha Dmitrichenko (Kidman), a woman who, after living a near-death experience, finds luck of existential secret.

There they go, among others, a writer in crisis (McCarthy), a man addicted to drugs (Cannavale), a married couple that has lost their son (Michael Shannon and Asher Keddie)… They are not aware, however, that Masha has chosen them precisely for her own experiment, and that she herself is receiving threats from someone who is stalking the resort… What’s behind all this?