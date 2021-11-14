Amanda Seyfried transforms an Oscar de la Renta wedding dress

The Golden Globes will go down in history for their atypical celebration in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. The 78th edition of the awards has been reinvented in a hybrid gala, face-to-face and online, which has served to recover the Hollywood glamor that has been missed so much this last year.

The actresses have worn their best clothes and have posed from the garden or the living room of their houses with spectacular outfits with what they have made dream both the spectators who have followed the gala live and the users of social networks who have commented the most impressive dresses.





One of the great protagonists of this virtual red carpet has been Amanda Seyfried, who was nominated for a supporting actress for ‘Mank’. The interpreter has caused a sensation with an impressive Oscar de la Renta design that belongs to the Bridal spring-summer 2021 collection.

The actress has caused a sensation with a spectacular wedding design by Oscar de la Renta

The actress has swapped the white of the original bridal design for a flattering coral hue. A dress made of silk that has stood out for its strapless neckline and for a crown of embroidered taffeta flowers that leaves the back exposed and that has added that romantic and original touch to the mermaid cut design.

Wedding design by Oscar de la Renta Oscar de la Renta

“I am wearing a beautiful Oscar de la Renta dress. The reason I love it is because of the flowers. It is very floral and elastic and it makes me happy to be able to use it, I feel really glamorous ”, Seyfried pointed out to AND! News.





Amanda has completed the look with Jaeger-LeCoultre earrings, necklace and bracelet and has opted for a very natural makeup, with juicy skin, smoky eyes in brown tones, peach blush and nude lips. Her hair combed in the purest Hollywood style of the golden years, with waves and a side parting, has been the perfect choice to accompany this dreamy style.