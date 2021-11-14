All the premieres of movies and series on Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, Movistar + and Filmin in the week of November 15 to 21 – News of series

‘The Wheel of Time’, the second season of ‘Perfect Life’ and the sixth of ‘Riverdale’, the most outstanding premieres of the next seven days.

We start the new week of November with the premiere of a whole new injection of series and movies on the different streaming platforms.

A premiere on all of them stands out, however, since Amazon Prime Video welcomes one of the most anticipated series of 2021: The Wheel of Time, adaptation of the famous fantasy saga by Robert Jordan.

However, although Amazon’s most ambitious project steals the limelight, the premieres this week of the second season of Perfect Life and the sixth of Riverdale on Movistar + also stand out. For its part, Disney + premieres a new Marvel animation series about an unexpected character and Filmin once again injects a good collection of independent series and films that you won’t be able to see anywhere else.

Take note below of all series and movies that are released on Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, Movistar + and Filmin from November 15 to 21, 2021.

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

-SERIES-

The Wheel of Time

Television adaptation of the famous fantasy novel saga written by Robert Jordan, The Wheel of Time premieres its first three episodes this week, to later broadcast one every Friday until the end of its first installment. In it, we are presented with a world in which magic exists, but only some women have the possibility of using it. One of them is Moraine, played by Rosamund Pike, an Aes Sedai – the organization that controls that no man can hold the Unique Power – convinced that among a group of young people from the town of Dos Ríos is the Reborn Dragon. A person destined to save humanity. Or destroy it if it ends up in the wrong hands.

Premiere: November 19th.

Everybody loves Natti

If this week Amazon Studios presented its documentary series about Omar Montes, The Little Prince is Omar Montes, the one that begins will offer us a new docuseries about another reggaeton star: Natti Natasha. The series will explore the career and professional projection of the artist, but also the most intimate aspects of her life. Including the loving one.

Premiere: November 19th.

Spanish soccer team. The strength of the group

Premiere: November 19th.

-FILMS-

The Nest

Exclusive premiere of the suspense film directed by Sean Durkin and starring Jude Law and Carrie Coon as a married couple who return to their native England in search of a better future. Ali, however, Rory, an entrepreneur with a desire to succeed in business, discovers that there is some delay compared to the United States, while the house in which they begin to live becomes an even worse threat than their uncertain future.

Premiere: November 15

MOVISTAR +

-SERIES-

Yellowjackets

It is one of the bets of the American chain Showtime and comes to Spain with Movistar + to present the story of four women, the only survivors of a terrible plane crash in which a youth women’s soccer team was traveling and that crashed in middle of nowhere 25 years later, while some want to turn the page forever, others will decide that there are secrets that cannot be kept any longer.

Premiere: November 15

Riverdale – Season 6

Just a month after the end of the fifth installment of Riverdale We can already sink our teeth into a sixth season that will be the first 100% set in the new universe of the series, with the characters having left the institute behind and facing the dangers and threats that surround them while facing the problems typical of being in adulthood.

Premiere: November 17

Perfect life – Season 2

The first season of the original Movistar + series developed by Leticia Dolera was a real success in its premiere in 2019, so we can wait for the second season to be released with open arms. In this second stage, the protagonists, again embodied by Celia Freijeiro, Aixa Villagrán and Dolera herself, will find themselves in different stages of life, but they will continue to discover the same thing: that life never goes according to plan.

Premiere: November 19th

-FILMS-

Mom mary

French crime and comedy film, adaptation of the homonymous novel by Hannelore Cayre. The film is directed by French director Jean-Paul Salomé and the protagonist is Isabelle Huppert as Patience Portefeux, a French-Arabic translator who has a precarious job as a telephone surveillance unit for a narcotics police unit. Her life will be turned upside down when her own work introduces her fully into the world of drug trafficking.

Premiere: November 17

A promising young woman

Directed by Emerald Fennell and one of the stars of the last edition of the Oscars, A promising young woman is the story of Cassie (Carey Mulligan), a young woman whom everyone hopes will succeed in life. However, nothing is what it seems and Cassie leads a secret life at night, during which she dedicates herself to avenge a traumatic event in her past by making the men who cross her path pay for it..

Premiere: November 19th

A little mishap

Romantic comedy that introduces us to Teddy and Leanne, two young people who meet on New Year’s Eve and start a relationship. Suddenly, after an encounter with a stranger at her father’s grave, Teddy’s life begins to race by.

Premiere: November 21

The United States against Billy Holiday

Premiere: November 20

DISNEY +

-SERIES-

Marvel: Hit-Monkey

Animation, comedy and action series with the Marvel label that will delight the most lovers of the genre and The House of Ideas from the hand of the adventure of a Japanese monkey, Hit-Monkey, in his goal of finding revenge in the most dangerous places in Tokyo. He is accompanied by the ghost of an American assassin and his great skills as a marksman.

Premiere: November 17

The Simpson – Season 33

If you are a fan of the most famous yellow family on television, you will be delighted to know that its new season, nothing more and nothing less than the thirty-third, is about to see the light of day on the platform. Long life to The Simpson.

Premiere: November 17

A Teacher

Kate Mara plays in A Teacher Claire, a high school teacher who has a secret relationship with one of her students. Her life falls apart when she is caught having relationships with the student and is photographed.

Premiere: November 17

The Orville -Seasons 1 and 2

-FILMS-

The longest journey

For the most romantic: Based on one of the novels by the famous Nicholas Sparks, the film tells the romance of Luke, a former rodeo champion, and Sophia, a student who seeks to succeed in an art gallery in New York. Both lives are different and even opposite, but they end up united by Ira, an old man with a romantic history in the past that will inspire them in his own.

Premiere: November 19th

The battle of the sexes

Film based on real events and starring Emma Stone and Steve Carell as professional tennis players Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, who played a tennis match in 1973 that became known as the battle of the sexes.

Premiere: November 19th

FILMIN

-SERIES-

Our wonderful years

German historical drama set between the 1940s and 1950s during post-war Germany. Based on the homonymous novel by Peter Prang, the series introduces us to a family, the Wolfs, who must face the opportunities offered by starting from scratch with the arrival of a new currency.

Premiere: Nov. 16

-FILMS-

Percy

Exclusive premiere of this biographical drama starring Christopher Walken as Percy Schmeiser, a farmer who, after discovering that his canola crops come from genetically modified seeds, decides to protest and give voice to thousands of people who have also been affected and becomes a hero in his area.

Premiere: November 19th

Valhalla Rising

Directed by Nicolas Winding Refn and starring Mads Mikkelsen, this adventure film takes us back to 1000 BC. C. to meet a supernatural force warrior named One Eye who has been kidnapped, but manages to escape. In his flight he ends up in a Viking ship, on board of which he ends up in an unknown land full of dangers.

Premiere: November 19th