After fearing she was scammed, Kris Jenner was finally able to move into her new mansion

The businesswoman Kris Jenner, 66, was finally able to move into the mansion she had built in the Hidden Hills area, where you will have as a neighbor Khloé kardashian, his daughter.

The property, in which he invested about $ 20 million dollars, has been a frequent target of aerial shots by the paparazzi, which has allowed us to know in detail the dimension of its construction and its green areas.

In the most recent video, released by x17online, it is appreciated that the matriarch of the Kardashians is already more than installed in her luxurious property, to such a degree that he already received his first guests, who parked their vehicles in the vicinity of his imposing building.

According to information released by various media, the new residence of the also television celebrity is farm-style and has an area of ​​17,000 square feet.

So far no further details of its interiors are known, but apparently in the aerial shots we have been able to explore part of its exterior.

The property has extensive green areas, a terrace, a swimming pool with its respective spa area, a barbecue area and several trees.

How did your project start?

Before passing into their hands, there was a farm in the place, which was divided, in 2012, by a local developer.

Until then it belonged to Ronald Tutor, the construction magnate, who for a time rented it to Britney Spears.

Tutor sold the property, for $ 7 million, to a local developer, who took it down, but did not build anything in its place.

Later it was sold to the defunct Woodbridge and then to another developer, who was the one who finally managed to finalize the architectural project.

The original home was over 20,000 square feet in size and was located on a three-acre lot.

They could lose their home

Although now she is more than happy with her new home, a few months ago Kris Jenner and Khloé were very concerned, fearing they had been scammed.

“A contractor left with our deeds, with a large amount of our money and we are not allowed to enter our properties. So we can’t even get a new contractor to take over, while we try to get our deeds back or close the escrow ”, Khloé confessed in one of the chapters of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’.

The concern of Kourtney and Kim’s sister was potentiated because to build her new estate she had to sell her old home, so she was afraid of being left without a roof to sleep on, something that ultimately did not happen.

This is what Kris Jenner’s house looked like in the construction stage (The Grosby Group)

