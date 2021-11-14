Adam Randall horror movie

The film Maw of the Night, by director Adam Randall, is a horror thriller that, despite its interesting and captivating characters, lacks originality in the development of the idea. Still, the film can be entertaining on a Sunday afternoon if you don’t go into too much detail. We started the review of the Netflix movie Maw of the Night.

Synopsis

Benny perez (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.) convinces his brother, Jay perez (Raul Castillo), to let you be an “Uber” driver for one night. So, pick up two mysterious girls who want to go to different parties in the same night. When Benny discover the secrets that the girls hide, he must fight for his life.

Review of the Netflix movie Maw of the Night

With Netflix’s new proposal we are faced with a horror thriller that hardly infuses its nature. The Maw of the night movie It does not offer suspense or horror scenes, so the viewer can end up a bit confused after the end credits. In the end it is still a very predictable story with some macabre details as a result of the limited budget of the work.

Adam Randall as director

Adam randall returns to the big screen two years later after his last play ‘I see you’ (I See You), being also a horror thriller. However, the 2019 work had much greater acceptance by the public than Jaws of nightAlthough it is classified as a thriller, it is far from transmitting that message.

And it is that you could say that Randall He does not usually risk too much when choosing the genre of films, since much of his resume is works of horror thrillers. Some of them much more worked in terms of script.

However, even with a limited budget, the decisions made by the filmmaker are, for the most part, correct. The Maw of the night movie it becomes more enjoyable thanks to the different visual aspects that make up the film, but above all thanks to its characters.

Characters save disaster

Having a renowned cast has to score points and indeed, the Maw of the Night Netflix movie is no exception. The characters captivate the viewer with their pleasant performance. The chemistry throughout the film between Blaire (Debby ryan) and Benny (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.) is palpable in the environment.

Jorge Lendeborg Jr. makes a very good interpretation of his character, making the viewer empathize with the character at certain times. The naturalness of it, added to its clumsiness, blend perfectly, achieving a very original character.

Alfie Allen reappears after his intervention in ‘Game of Thrones‘with a role completely opposite to the last one. On Maw of the Night, Allen plays Victor– The evil antagonist who threatens to destroy the peace in Los Angeles. However, it seems that some of the grim scenes in ‘Game of Thrones’ they have followed him to his new job.

To conclude, they make stellar appearances Megan fox, Sydney sweeney, Alexander Ludwig and Raul Castillo. A very interesting cast that saves the film from a catastrophic disaster due to the lack of originality of the script.

A little original script with holes

The screenwriter, Brent dillon, does not offer his best version with this work. Both the plot and the characters could have enjoyed a depth that is non-existent in the final production.

If you are lucky enough to have a cast like the one in this film, the logical thing to do would be to work more on the arc of transformation of the characters and their internal and external conflicts. However, this is not the case. The characters are completely flat from start to finish, leaving the viewer with the feeling that more could have been made of the project. The characters are not the only thing that leaves this feeling to the viewer, the plot of the Maw of the Night Netflix movie it also succeeds. A very predictable story that, if analyzed from an objective point of view, ends up losing all traces of rationality.

Final opinion of the Netflix movie Maw of the Night

In short, the Maw of the Night Netflix movie is a horror thriller that has a great cast of actors and actresses who make a good performance. However, due to the lack of originality of the story, it lacks enough strength to become something more than what it is, a mediocre film.

Premiere and Technical Sheet

Original title: Night Teeth

Gender: Thriller, Horror

Official Site: Maw of Night from Netflix

Country: USA

Idiom: English

Release date in Spain: October 20, 2021 on Netflix

Producer: 42, Unique Feature

Distributor: Netflix

Duration: 100 min.

Year: 2021

Age rating: Not recommended for children under 16 years

Artistic file

Address: Adam randall

Script: Brent dillon

Music: Eben bolter

Photography: Drum and Lace, Ian Hultquist

Distribution: Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Debby Ryan, Lucy Fry, Raúl Castillo, Alexander Ludwig, Alfie Allen, Sydney Sweeney, Megan fox, Marlene Forte, Ashley Santos, Bryan Batt, Chase Maser, Hunter burke

Poster

Trailer