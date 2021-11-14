Actor Tom Hanks, fifties rock’n’roll DJ star

Tom Hanks He turned 65 on July 9. The way of celebrating it is as good as the artistic talents of the actor. Hanks hosted an hour-long Dj Set on the online radio station Boss Radio 66. And you can hear it in full.

Tom Hanks has celebrated his birthday to the sound of Rock’n Roll. He did it with a session full of the darkest themes of the genre and from the hand of the independent station Boss Radio 66, music dial from the fifties and sixties. The session has the name “Songs From The Back Of The Station Wagon”It was produced by Johnny “Big Hand” Bartlett and can be heard at this link.

The Dj Set offers the comments of Hanks who is presenting the different themes. Among their ranks are names like Michael Lynch, Roy tann, The Chartbusters, The Beach-Nuts, Sir Releigh and the coupons. And the Hanks ending: “It’s going to be a motherfucking year!”.

Tom Hanks’ career has been tied to music since its inception. And he made his directorial debut with the movie “That Thing You Do!”, a biopic about a single hit band The wonders. In 2015 he acted in the video for the song “I Really Like You” with Carly rae jepsen. Hanks is the main character we see doing playback and dancing. And more recently, in 2019, he acted in “An Extraordinary Friend“in which he interprets” Won’t You Be My Neighbor “among others, a song with his own voice.