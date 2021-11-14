Aaron Rodgers off the Packers’ COVID-19 list

Green Bay activated the star quarterback and could play Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks

The star quarterback of the Green bay packers, Aaron Rodgers, left the list of COVID-19, so he will be able to play in Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Rodgers remained asymptomatic after testing positive for COVID-19 and was delisted after complying with league protocols to return.

Aaron Rodgers missed the Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs after testing positive for COVID-19. Getty Images

Rodgers has concluded its required 10-day quarantine for unvaccinated players who test positive for the virus.

Cornerback Isaac Yiadom was also removed from the list COVID-19 this Saturday.

Matt LaFleur, head coach of the Packerssaid on Friday that Rodgers participated fully in all meetings this week virtually.

TO Rodgers He was not allowed to return to the team’s facilities until Saturday, but indicated that he had been exercising.

Due to its positive, Rodgers he missed last week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

During his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” he said Tuesday that he would increase his conditioning as the week progressed, saying he believed there was only a “slim chance” of not playing on Sunday.