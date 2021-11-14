8 action comedies to watch on Netflix after ‘Red Alert’ – Movie News

It is a genre that never fails if what you want is to have a fun time. Let yourself be carried away by these recommendations to watch on the streaming platform.

From this Friday you can see on Netflix, Red alert, the new movie on the streaming platform where Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot fight each other: some to seize precious loot, others to catch the world’s most wanted criminals. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, it is a new contribution to a genre that never disappoints on a movie afternoon, that of action comedies.

They are not usually eligible to win an Oscar award, but they do not need to because they work perfectly for what they are needed: to entertain and have a fun time in front of the screen. If you enjoy fighting scenes, heists full of unexpected events and jokes at 200km / h, take a look at the list we have prepared for you.

Here we leave you with 8 movies between comedy and action that you can watch on Netflix this weekend and that – we promise – will not disappoint you.

‘Spenser Confidencial’ (2020)

Mark Wahlberg is one of the kings of action comedies. Or simply pure action. Starred in the saga Transformers, in addition to other films of the genre such as 2 Guns or Mile 22. Come on, who knows perfectly how to hold a pistol when the occasion calls for it and does it again in Spenser Confidential.

In the Netflix film, Wahlberg plays a troubled ex-cop. He has been in prison for a while and, upon his release again, his former boxing coach convinces him to ally himself with a young fighter who promises to have a great future. Together they will be involved in a mysterious plot related to the deaths of two Boston police officers.

‘Bad Boys For Life’ (2020)

If you grew up watching Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett on their thousand and one adventures, you can’t miss Bad boys for life, the return of the legendary police duo. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence get back into the shoes of their old characters to solve a new case. What happens is that they are not as fit as they used to be.

In the new installment of the saga, Mike and Marcus are going through the midlife crisis. After the birth of his first grandson, Marcus is thinking of retiring, to the regret of his inseparable companion. During the birth celebration party, Mike is shot by a Mexican drug mobster and spends several months in a coma. This event changes everything. Mike wants revenge and Marcus joins his search.

The best romantic comedies to watch on Netflix (now)

‘Pain and Money’ (2013)

Again a tape by Mark Wahlberg, this time accompanied by another of the greats of the genre, Dwayne Johnson. The two form the leading couple of Pain and money, a funny comedy directed by Michael Bay, master of action and adrenaline.

Wahlberg and Johnson, along with Anthony Mackie, play three fitness enthusiasts who, despite their love of exercise, need an economic upgrade in their lives. Together they decide to prepare a big coup and extort money from a wealthy businessman. As you can imagine, nothing is as easy as it seems at first.

‘A shot from height’ (2011)

The revenge of the ‘nerds’ taken to a luxury building and with a billionaire as an enemy to be killed. A shot from height is a fun ‘caper’ -subgenre of crime cinema where a group prepares a plan with rhythm and a lot of entanglements- starring Ben Stiller, Eddie Murphy and Casey Affleck, among others.

Millionaire Arthur Shaw is under house arrest after having stolen billions of dollars from his investors and workers from his own building, who have lost their retirement savings and now face an uncertain future. Fed up with the situation, the janitor, the manager, the bellboy, the maid and one of the scammed investors form a group to recover what belongs to them.

‘Ghostbusters’ (2016)

More than three decades after the premiere of the first film, the new installment of the franchise hit theaters Ghostbusters. A ‘remake’ of Ivan Reitman’s unforgettable 80s action comedy, with the Paul Feig label, that you can now enjoy without leaving home, through Netflix.

With a luxury cast led by Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig and Chris Hemsworth, the film takes us to Manhattan, where Erin and Abby, two friends passionate about the paranormal, start a new group of ghostbusters, this time made up of four women. and a secretary. Your mission is to try to end the presence of a series of specters that have become a threat to the city.

‘The Departed in Miami’ (2016)

Ice Cube and Kevin Hart are the protagonists of Infiltrators in Miami, the hilarious sequel to the action comedy Go patrol. Undoubtedly, in the first installment, the couple showed a special chemistry on screen, and in this second part they arrive ready to make you have a great time.

Ben, that security guard who left everything to join the police force, is already one of the corps. After practicing under Detective James, he thought he had already put it in his pocket. But his commitment to James’s sister, Angela, will force him to have to earn it again. To do this, he joins the dangerous mission of catching Antonio Pope, the main supplier of drug traffickers operating in Miami.

‘Night and day’ (2010)

In this selection could not miss one of the kings of action cinema. Of course we refer to Tom Cruise, who for many years that pass continues to demonstrate that there is no ‘mission impossible’ and that he is one of the most charismatic spies on the big screen. But no, it is not any of the six installments of the blockbuster franchise, but the action comedy Night and day, in which he shares the limelight as Cameron Diaz.

Directed by James Mangold, the film introduces us to Roy Miller, a secret agent who crosses the life of young June Havens, to turn her upside down. Without knowing how, June must join the frantic race that Roy is going to lead around the world in order to hunt down a battery of energy that in the wrong hands could cause a terrible catastrophe.

‘Charlie’s Angels’ (2019)

We close our selection of action comedies to spend an exciting afternoon with Charlie’s Angels, the latest film version, directed by Elizabeth Banks, of the famous 70s series of the same name. A new adaptation in which Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska are in charge of giving life to the three secret agents of the mysterious Charles Townsend.

The Townsend agency has expanded globally, but remains committed to always working with the most skilled spies on the international scene. On this occasion, Charles must turn to Sabina Wilson, Elena Houghlin and Jane Kano, three of his best angels, to hunt down the creator of a powerful technology.

Here you can take a more in-depth look at Netflix action movies.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your mail, sign up for our Newsletter